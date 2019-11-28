The new Cumberland Diabetes Center celebrated with an open house and tours of the facility last Friday, marking the opening of a clinic that specializes in diabetes care and maintenance.
The Diabetes Center provides personalized treatment through medical, nursing and dietary services to manage diabetes and obesity.
Cumberland Diabetes Center Medical Director Dr. John Sherrill, with Crossville Medical Group, has partnered with Covenant Health to establish a new approach in the management of diabetes.
Sherrill’s family, friends, patients and dozens of community members attended the open house.
“The idea came from a need in the community. After treating patients with diabetes for so many years it seemed to me that we needed to take a different approach,” said Sherrill. “It’s a chronic condition that requires a lot more time and focus than a typical office visit. It’s not just a situation where I can say, ‘cut down on your sugar,’ pat you on the back and say, ’see you next time.’”
Sherrill explained the new Cumberland Diabetes Center is a comprehensive resource for providers and patients, with a referral, offering services that range from education, training and consultations to intense diabetes management with insulin, insulin pumps, and continuous glucose monitoring.
In addition to traditional classes, meetings and office visits, the center intends to use technology, social media, telemedicine and community involvement to help support improved patient outcomes.
Since the management of obesity often prevents or treats diabetes, the center also offers medical weight loss programs whether an individual has diabetes or not. A referral is not required for the weight loss program.
Services at the center include:
Pre-diabetes intervention
Education and management of newly diagnosed diabetes
Intensive care of type 1 and 2 diabetes
Nutrition counseling
Weight loss management
Exercise physiology
Glucose monitoring, interpretations and training
Certified insulin pump training and management
Diabetes education group and individual classes
Diabetes support group
Retinal screening
Annual diabetes foot exams
Virtual health visits
The Cumberland Diabetes Center’s mission is to provide a team-based care center that leverages all available resources and innovations to motivate, educate, train and treat diabetes and obesity.
The goal of the diabetes center is to support and collaborate with referring physicians by providing their patients with focused education and/or intensive management to help prevent progression or complications from diabetes and obesity.
They’ll collaborate with providers, patients and the community to provide the best possible care for the prevention, management and potential remission of diabetes.
To achieve sustainable lifestyle changes and disease management, patients often require continuous monitoring, guidance and support through a team effort.
In addition to Sherrill, the Cumberland Diabetes Center team includes Ashley Brockman, certified physician’s assistant; Carissa Cooper, certified family nurse practitioner; Linda Brown, certified diabetes educator; and Raejean Atkins, registered nurse.
The Cumberland Diabetes Center is recognized by the American Diabetes Association.
Cumberland Diabetes Center is located in the medical office plaza beside Cumberland Medical Center at 49 Cleveland St., Suite 340 in Crossville. For more information about the Diabetes Center, call 931-459-7164 or visit www.cumberlanddiabetescenter.com.
