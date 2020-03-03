Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday morning, leaving at least 22 people dead from Camden to Cookeville. One of the twisters caused severe damage in downtown Nashville while Putnam County and Cookeville sustained heavy damage.
“It will be a long day,” said Crossville Fire Department Assistant Chief Chris South.
Crossville Fire, Cumberland County Fire, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cumberland County Rescue Squad are among a contingent of regional emergency personnel assisting neighboring Putnam County Tuesday morning.
The Tennessean newspaper reported 16 deaths in Putnam County due to injuries from the storm. That number could continue to rise throughout the day.
South said Cumberland County Fire personnel were assisting with a search of a subdivision that had been heavily damaged in the storm while Crossville Fire personnel were working with Cookeville Fire in western Cookeville in the area of Jackson and Broad St.
“We’re assisting with structural collapse and recovery,” South told the Chronicle. “There are a lot of houses off their foundation.”
South said the primary search had been complete and the secondary search had begun around 9:30 Tuesday morning. Rescue personnel must thoroughly search through the debris if residents of a structure are not accounted for.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office personnel are assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with response to incidents on state highways and Interstate 40.
Tyler Smith, with Putnam County Emergency Management Agency, said, “This is probably going to be a several-day event to get this cleaned up.”
Helicopters were in the air surveying the damage Tuesday morning.
“We do ask that you stay out of the area and let the crews do their jobs,” Smith said.
Cumberland County was largely spared damage in the storms, though there were areas impacted by high winds, heavy rain and hail.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported a tornado touched down between Baxter and Cookeville.
Worst-hit areas were Charleston Square, Plunk Whitson, Echo Valley, Prosperity Point, North McBroom Chapel and the Double Springs Utility District area.
Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said the tornado touched down in the western end of the county.
“I have declared a state of emergency for Putnam County,” he said. “I don’t want that to panic you. We do that in these types of emergencies because it opens up in county, state and federal government the lifeline to those services we may need — anything from heavy equipment to help clear the roads, emergency generators, even the National Guard being activated should we need it.”
The affected area is blocked at Jackson St. at Hwy. 70. Multiple homes have been destroyed, with power lines down and impassible roads. More than 50 people were treated at Cookeville Regional Medical Center for injuries.
“We’re still looking,” Porter said.
Putnam County deputies were going to each house on foot to check on residents in those impacted areas. They are still rendering first aid, locating lost individuals and clearing the roads.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with traffic incidents on state highways and Interstate 40. Cumberland County Fire, Crossville Fire and Cumberland County Rescue Squad responded to Putnam County to assist in the recovery efforts.
Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton said about 1,000 people were without power within the city limits of Cookeville. Several areas could be without power for days, said Porter.
“It’s a massive undertaking,” Shelton said.
A helpline has been established for individuals seeking information on family members — 931-646-INFO.
If you find the family member and confirm they are safe after contacting the helpline, officials request you call back and report that information, as well.
“We will be searching all these areas for all those individuals,” Porter said.
Shelters have also been established at the Cookeville Community Center, YMCA and Cookeville Armory.
“We’re getting lots of messages of people wanting to help, wanting to bring water and food,” Shelton said. “Those are the best places to take that right now. That way we know we’re getting it to the people.”
Crossville Meteorologist Mark Baldwin, with WeatherTAP, said a supercell storm tracked from west of Nashville to Knoxville Tuesday morning.
“Just one storm that has caused so much damage and panic early this morning,” he wrote on social media. “This is a very unusual situation, to say the least.”
The tornadoes were spawned by a line of severe storms that caused damage across Tennessee as it moved through the state after midnight. Buildings, roads, bridges, utilities and businesses were affected, said Tennessee Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Maggie Hannan said. One tornado that touched down near Nashville reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city.
The storm prompted tornado warnings in Rinnie and Clarkrange, though he added no tornado touchdowns had been confirmed in Cumberland County at this time.
“The hail was atrocious,” he said.
There were warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday night, but Baldwin said the chance for tornados from the storm was low.
“Nashville had a 2% chance for tornadoes last night. Cookeville had a zero percent chance,” he wrote in his blog Tuesday morning. “That was from the experts at the Storm Prediction Center. Obviously, the atmosphere had other ideas.”
Temperatures were in the 40s and 50s.
Lebanon and Mount Juliet were also reporting extensive damage.
About 40 building collapses were reported around Nashville.
With power out across the state capitol, the Tennessee General Assembly canceled legislative meetings on Tuesday.
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee activated its Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund Tuesday morning to support the affected communities. Grants from the fund will help provide immediate and long-term assistance to nonprofit organizations in those areas.
Ellen Lehman, president of the CFMT, said, “We know when disasters strike, there are no quick fixes. We need to support the affected communities and the nonprofits on the ground helping victims and addressing their needs.”
CFMT serves 40 Middle Tennessee counties, connecting “generosity with need.”
Donations can be made online at www.cfmt.org.
South added, “Your prayers are welcome.”
