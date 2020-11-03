Below are unofficial election results from the Cumberland County Nov. 3 election with all precincts reporting. 

There were 32,593 votes cast, with a voter turnout of 72.29%. There are 45,088 registered voters in Cumberland County.

President of the United States

Donald J. Trump & Michael Pence (R) 25,167

Joseph R. Biden & Kamala Harris (D) 6,728

Don Blankenship & William Mohr (I) 62

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente & Darcy G. Richardson (I) 9

Howie Hawkins & Angela Walker (I) 31

Jo Jorgensen & Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (I) 232

Alyson Kennedy & Malcom Jarrett (I) 13

Gloria La Riva & Sunil Freeman (I) 1

Kanye West & Michelle Tidball (I) 35

Write In 29

U.S. Senate

Bill Hagerty (R) 24,411

Marquita Bradsaw (D) 5,908

Yomi "Fapas" Faparusi Sr. (I) 65

Jeffrey Alan Grunau (I) 44

Ronnie Henley (I) 76

G. Dean Hill (I) 50

Steven J. Hooper (I) 52

Aaron James (I) 32

Elizabeth McLeod (I) 140

Kacey Morgan (I) 84

Eric William Stansberry (I) 49

Write In 21

U.S. House of Representatives District 6

John Rose (R) 23,059

Christopher Martin Finley(D) 5,862

Christopher B. Monday (I) 541

Write In 14

Tennessee House of Representatives District 25

Cameron Sexton (R) 24,157

Robyn Deck (D) 5,330

Write In 23

City of Crab Orchard

Emmett H. Sherrill 190

Jeff Sherrill 143

Write In 2

City of Crossville

(Vote for Two)

R.J. Crawford 1,847

J.H. Graham III 1,638

Ralph RandallRegan 1,236

Scot Shanks 1,972

Write In 8

Write In 2

Pleasant Hill Town Council

No Candidate Qualified

Write In 75

Write In 57

