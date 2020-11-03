Below are unofficial election results from the Cumberland County Nov. 3 election with all precincts reporting.
There were 32,593 votes cast, with a voter turnout of 72.29%. There are 45,088 registered voters in Cumberland County.
President of the United States
Donald J. Trump & Michael Pence (R) 25,167
Joseph R. Biden & Kamala Harris (D) 6,728
Don Blankenship & William Mohr (I) 62
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente & Darcy G. Richardson (I) 9
Howie Hawkins & Angela Walker (I) 31
Jo Jorgensen & Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (I) 232
Alyson Kennedy & Malcom Jarrett (I) 13
Gloria La Riva & Sunil Freeman (I) 1
Kanye West & Michelle Tidball (I) 35
Write In 29
U.S. Senate
Bill Hagerty (R) 24,411
Marquita Bradsaw (D) 5,908
Yomi "Fapas" Faparusi Sr. (I) 65
Jeffrey Alan Grunau (I) 44
Ronnie Henley (I) 76
G. Dean Hill (I) 50
Steven J. Hooper (I) 52
Aaron James (I) 32
Elizabeth McLeod (I) 140
Kacey Morgan (I) 84
Eric William Stansberry (I) 49
Write In 21
U.S. House of Representatives District 6
John Rose (R) 23,059
Christopher Martin Finley(D) 5,862
Christopher B. Monday (I) 541
Write In 14
Tennessee House of Representatives District 25
Cameron Sexton (R) 24,157
Robyn Deck (D) 5,330
Write In 23
City of Crab Orchard
Emmett H. Sherrill 190
Jeff Sherrill 143
Write In 2
City of Crossville
(Vote for Two)
R.J. Crawford 1,847
J.H. Graham III 1,638
Ralph RandallRegan 1,236
Scot Shanks 1,972
Write In 8
Write In 2
Pleasant Hill Town Council
No Candidate Qualified
Write In 75
Write In 57
