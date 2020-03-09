Cumberland County has teachers in the school system who were directly impacted by the devastating tornadoes that swept through Tennessee, killing 25 people with 18 of the victims in Putnam County.
Stone Memorial High School’s Band Director Drew Hardy-Moore’s grandparents James and Donna Eaton were killed in the tornado in Mount Juliet. The couple had been married for 58 years and Mr. Eaton was about to celebrate his 85th birthday. The couple were active members of the the First Baptist Church of Mount Juliet for more than 40 years, as reported in the Tennessean.
Though Cumberland County High School’s head football coach Noah Repasky hasn’t coached a game at CCHS yet, his football team rallied around him in the aftermath of last week’s tornadoes that tore through the Upper Cumberland.
Repasky lives in Baxter, which was ground zero for the EF-4 tornado that struck last Monday night.
Organized by the players, the CCHS football team traveled to Repasky’s community last Wednesday loaded with supplies, including bottled water. The team assisted with cleanup and repair in the community for the evening.
Crab Orchard Elementary School Teen Living teacher Faith Johnson, who lives in Putnam County, lost her home to the tornado. Johnson and her husband and two children escaped with their lives and were treated for injuries.
There may be others unknown to the Chronicle as of press time.
Cumberland County teachers impacted by the deadly tornados in Putnam County last week are being granted up to five days paid leave by the school system.
Director of Schools Janet Graham said the administrative procedures for emergency and legal leave have been updated to reflect the benefit when employees experience catastrophic damage to their residence due to a natural or man-made disaster.
"This is the right thing to do for our employees," Graham told the Chronicle, adding at least three teachers were directly affected by the storm.
The policy allows supervisors and principals to authorize up to five days of paid leave for any employee who has sustained severe or catastrophic damage to their primary residence or has been ordered to evacuate their residence due to a disaster situation.
Employees can use their accrued leave time if they require additional time away from work due to an emergency situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.