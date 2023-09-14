UPDATE: The device was identified as a potential item of military ordnance. The item was rendered safe and is in the possession of the Knoxville Bomb Squad. North Main Street will be opened shortly. Sorry for any inconveniences this incident may have caused.
Earlier this morning, a local business owner in the 3400 block of N. Main Street in Crossville discovered a potential explosive device on their premises, prompting an immediate response from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Assistance from various law enforcement and emergency response agencies, including the Crossville Police Department, Crossville Fire, Cumberland County Fire, Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency, and the Knoxville Bomb Squad were requested.
The investigation into the origin and nature of the device is currently ongoing. At this time north and south bounds lanes are closed. Law enforcement officers, TDOT, and city streets have established detour routes around the area. The Knoxville Bomb Squad will carefully assess and neutralize the device to ensure the safety of all involved. Additionally, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with other relevant agencies, will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.
Sheriff Casey Cox, along with the entire Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, expresses sincere gratitude to the Crossville Police Department, Crossville Fire, Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency, and the Knoxville Bomb Squad for their swift response and assistance in handling this potentially dangerous situation. The cooperation and professionalism exhibited by these agencies are testaments to their dedication in keeping our community safe.
