Cumberland County Schools have put out a call for help. They are currently in need of supplies to stock classroom emergency buckets.
The schools have emergency buckets for each classroom, to be filled with supplies to be ready in case of an emergency, from inclement weather to active shooters.
Maintenance Director Mary Kington said the schools have received about half of the emergency buckets they need from Lowe’s, and recently got about 28 more from The Dairy Alliance.
Now, the schools are looking to get items for the buckets. They need supplies such as flashlights, batteries, blankets, first aid kits and dressings for injuries. Kington said the schools are also looking into getting safety vests for the teachers, so that children know who to trust in an emergency.
“This needs to get out to the public, because I know we have a lot of people in our community that will help us once they realize what we’re actually doing, because we have good community support,” said Rebecca Hamby, the school board’s 7th District representative.
Those who are interested in donating can contact the maintenance department at 931-484-5763.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.