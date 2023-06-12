Cumberland County Schools may be seeing some changes in middle school sports in the upcoming school year, if the Board of Education decides to add the county’s nine elementary schools to the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association.
The school board plans to hold a few meetings in June to discuss possibly joining TMSAA, and would like to invite parents, coaches and all who are interested to attend.
Dean Patton, the schools’ athletic director, said at a May 25 board meeting, “It will really help us as far as scheduling. It would help our students to a broader variety of competition levels.”
TMSAA is a nonprofit organization that regulates interscholastic sports at the middle-school level, with nearly 80 school districts in Tennessee participating in the organization.
“Every sport is under the same governance and rules. This creates seasons for each sport so that it doesn’t conflict with other school-sponsored sports,” Patton explained.
“It really takes the pressure off of the athlete to have to choose where he has to be on any given day,” Patton continued. “Other than summer, summer’s unrestricted, and they’ll battle for athletes, the coaches will.
“But once school starts, it really releases them pressure-wise. One coach can’t say, ‘You’ve got to be here’ and another one, ‘Well, I need you here’. That’s all regulated,” Patton concluded.
The cost of being a TMSAA member would be $300 per school each year, which would cost the district $2,700 per year in dues if all elementary schools were to join. An additional $15,000 would also be needed to fund additional coaching supplements, making the total cost burden of the program $17,700 per year.
There have been many misconceptions about how joining TMSAA would affect basketball programs, according to Director of Schools William Stepp.
“I am not changing any sport at any school at all. No basketball program is going anywhere,” Stepp clarified.
Stepp explained that Pine View Elementary is a challenge due to being the least-populated elementary school in the district, but that the issue is being worked out by having Pine View co-op with Crab Orchard Elementary for a middle-school basketball team. The teams will share cheerleaders, and will hold some games at Pine View and others at Crab Orchard, Stepp said.
“When you have a small school like that, it is very hard to get a full team together,” Stepp explained.
Stepp said no school basketball program will be cut, and that the schools will try to recruit more students to join the teams. Joining TMSAA would not limit the teams from playing against other teams in the county and having their own conferences and county tournaments, but it would allow all basketball teams to play outside Cumberland County as well.
“There are some sports that, to go TMSAA and to play in the state tournaments, would have to change their season,” Stepp said.
Stepp said he feels this would be a positive change for students, as this would avoid conflict and allow students to participate in more sports.
Other benefits noted by Patton include having TMSAA-sanctioned referees, being able to add more programs and having catastrophic insurance coverage for all athletes.
Stepp also said meetings were held with all the middle school coaches, talking through any issues coaches may have and calling TMSAA for more information. Stepp described all the coaches as being “ready to go” with the program.
However, 7th District representative Rebecca Hamby does not feel that parents have been informed enough thus far.
“I believe that this should have been an open forum for parents to be able to come in and discuss and talk about what is going on and understand it,” Hamby said. “I know, as a board member, I don’t understand most of it.
“You explained quite a bit right there, but that’s not a good explanation,” Hamby continued. “This involves a whole lot of things that has not been explained real well, in my opinion.
“You said you’ve had meetings, but there have been a lot of parents that have not been included in those meetings, or they have been set at a time of day that a lot of the parents could not participate,” Hamby said. “I don’t agree with it. I think more needs to be sought out, and I think more explanation needs to be out there.”
Stepp responded, “We’ve had open meetings, we’ve asked the coaches to bring whoever they want, talk to the parents. We had school board members that joined in with us in a couple meetings.”
Stepp clarified that only one meeting was at 2 p.m., a time that could be an obstacle for many parents, and it was only because he had to leave early that day for military duty.
“That had nothing to do with restricting parents. There’s only one time was it like that. The rest were 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m.,” Stepp said.
“I’m sorry if the word didn’t go out, I know all the principals knew, and I think they’re in support of this,” Stepp said. “I got with coaches today, and they left happy. They all understand what we need to do.”
Stepp also noted that some teams would not change seasons this year under TMSAA, since schedules have already been made.
“We’ve already worked through that. So, they’ll play where they normally play,” Stepp said.
The board moved to postpone voting on whether or not to join TMSAA until their June board meeting, and plan to hold a special-called or athletic committee meeting before the June board meeting if necessary.
Board members emphasized that they would like to allow more parents to give input at any additional meetings discussing TMSAA. The $17,700 allocated for TMSAA has been removed from budget for now, but could be added back in later as a budget amendment if the board approves the district to join TMSAA.
