The Cumberland County Commission unanimously approved the proposed 2020 county road list during its monthly meeting last week. The Cumberland County road list consists of 1,752 roads for a total of 1,020 miles. The road list does not have any additions or removals from 2019. No road name changes were requested.
The Regional Planning Commission recommended the list to the county’s environmental committee for its consideration, and both committees OK’d the list as part of the approval process.
The list was adopted by the county commission last week after a motion to approve was made by Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner. Hyder’s motion was supported by Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner.
The entire road list may be seen online at www.cumberlandcountytn.gov.
The county commission also appointed two new members to the county’s ethics committee.
Tom Netherton, 6th District Board of Education member and George Harrison, a utility district board member, were unanimously appointed to the committee after a motion was made by David Gibson, 4th District commissioner. Gibson’s motion was supported by Chad Norris, 1st District commissioner.
Both members’ terms go through Sept. 30, 2020.
