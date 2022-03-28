Cumberland County continues to see strong revenues, with strong property tax collections and sales tax revenue that exceeds budget projections.
Property tax collections through Feb. 28 — the last day to pay property taxes without additional fees — were at 94.94% of the $24.1 million the county budgeted for.
“That is ahead of the prior two years,” County Finance Director Nathan Brock told the Cumberland County Commission during the March 21 commission meeting.
The county collected $965,550 in sales tax revenue for March, $34,002 more than budget projections. That brings year-to-date collections to $9 million against a $12.6 million budget.
In February, sales tax revenue was $1,304,344, reflecting December retail activity. That figure was $22,596 below budget projections; however, the county is currently $718,957 ahead of its budget projections for the year.
“We more than made that [deficit] up,” Brock said.
Hotel/motel tax was also strong, with $723,171 collected for the fiscal year. That’s about 90% of the budgeted revenue and more than the $445,714 collected during the same period last year.
This tax is collected for short-term rentals, including Airbnb or other short-term rental revenue. In January, Tennessee began requiring the short-term rental marketplaces to collect and pay local occupancy taxes to the Department of Revenue. Prior to that, the marketplaces only collected sales tax and individual operators were required to pay occupancy taxes directly to the county trustee.
Brock said the state remits those payments to the correct county directly.
“It is significant and attributable to the increase we’ve had this year,” Brock said. “The state’s legislation and the county encouraging that legislation, it has had a positive result.”
Emergency Medical Services reported revenue of $281,191 for March. That’s $52,142 lower than the budget projections and the second month the department has not made its budgeted revenue.
“For the year, we’re still ahead of budget projections by $354,000,” Brock told commissioners. “The mayor reported previously that’s due to a decrease in the amount of runs, and that’s showing up in the revenue stream.”
Prisoner boarding revenue, paid by the state for housing state inmates in the local jail, continues to lag behind budget estimates with $237,354 for the year.
In other business, the commission approved the following budget amendments:
•Solid Waste Fund, transfer $26,916 from the fund balance to motor vehicles to pay for a new roll-off truck for the department, and moving $39,000 in the other equipment line to increase other supplies and materials budgets to pay for increased costs in repairs and equipment
•County General Fund, $10,471 in donations to the Cumberland County Animal Shelter, to be budgeted for other supplies
•County General Fund, $4,400 increase in building maintenance at the Cumberland County Health Department, with funds coming from other charges, drugs and medical supplies and office supplies
•General Purpose School Fund, moving $35,000 from transportation attendants to transportation-other salaries and wages to comply with state budget guidelines
•Central Cafeteria Fund, increasing revenue from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for storage and distribution of food and commodities by $10,389.40
•Central Cafeteria Fund, increasing federal reimbursement for lunch and breakfast meals by $170,329.95 and increasing the budget for food supplies by the same amount
•Central Cafeteria Fund, increasing revenue from the U.S. Department of Agriculture by $141,810.27 and increasing the budget for food supplies by the same amount
