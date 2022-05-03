Vote sign.jpg

Election results are in. 

Sandy Gilbert retains her position as property assessor. Stanley Hall will be the new road superintendent. Kim Tollett Wyatt retains her position as county trustee.

Amanda Worley advances to the general election for General Sessions Judge where she will face independent candidate Holly A. Lee.

Trey Kerley will face incumbent Judy Graham Swallows in the August General Election for register of deeds.

Caroline Knight is leading incumbent Jonathan Young for Circuit Court Judge, Part 2 across the 13th Judicial District.

Cumberland County Primary Election unofficial returns, 8:30 p.m., early votes and 24 of 24 precincts reporting.

 

13th JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Cumberland County Results

Republican Primary

 

Circuit Court Judge, Part 1

William T. “Will” Ridley 7,853

Opposed by Amy Turnbull Hollars, independent candidate, in August election

 

Circuit Court Judge, Part 2

Caroline E. Knight 6,244

Jonathan Young 2,381

Unopposed in August election

Across the district, the Tennessee Secretary of State reports

Knight 14,218

Young 6,979

Reported via TN Elections Judges Twitter feed

Chancellor

Ronald Thurman 7,183

Unopposed in August election

 

Criminal Court Judge, Part 1

Gary S. McKenzie 7,548

Unopposed in August election

 

Criminal Court Judge, Part 2

Wesley Bray 7,054

Unopposed in August election

 

District Attorney General

Bryant C. Dunaway 7,475

Unopposed in August election

 

Public Defender

Craig P. Fickling Jr. 6,892

Unopposed in August election

 

CUMBERLAND COUNTY PRIMARY

Republican Primary

Cumberland County Mayor

Allen Foster 8,127

Unopposed in August election

 

Assessor of Property

Sandy Gilbert 3,545

Tom Howard 1,974

Mark Madden 653

Kelli G. Tipton 3,101

Unopposed in August election

 

County Trustee

Kyle Davis 3,861

Kim Tollett Wyatt 5,262

Unopposed in August election

 

General Sessions Judge

Nathan Clouse 3,172

Ivy Gardner Mayberry 2,111

Amanda Worley 4,246

Opposed by Holly A. Lee, independent candidate, in August election

 

Sheriff

Casey Cox 8,627

Unopposed in August election

 

Circuit Court Clerk

Jessica Burgess 8,031

Unopposed in August election

 

County Clerk

Jule Bryson 8,577

Unopposed in August election

 

Register of Deeds

Trey Kerley 4,895

Steve Powell 3,601

Opposed by Judy Graham Swallows, Democratic candidate, in August election

 

Road Superintendent

Scott Griffin 2,908

Stanley Hall 4,236

Kevin D. Music 2,306

Unopposed in August

 

Board of Education, District 1

Elizabeth Stull 664

Unopposed in August election

 

Board of Education, District 3

Sheri Nichols 1,052

Opposed by Nicholas Rummell, Democratic candidate, in August election

 

Board of Education, District 5

Nicholas J. Davis 702

Randall Hopkins 295

Opposed by Christopher “Chris” L. Seals, independent candidate, in August election

 

Board of Education, District 7

Rebecca “Becky” Hamby 736

Opposed by Patricia C. Lewis, independent candidate, in August election

 

Board of Education, District 9

Shannon Stout 1,233

Unopposed in August election

 

Democratic Primary

Register of Deeds

Judy Graham Swallows 410

Opposed in August election by Republican Primary winner

 

Board of Education, District 3

Nicholas L. Rummell 32

Opposed by Sheri Nichols, Republican candidate, in August election

 

