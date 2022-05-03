Election results are in.
Sandy Gilbert retains her position as property assessor. Stanley Hall will be the new road superintendent. Kim Tollett Wyatt retains her position as county trustee.
Amanda Worley advances to the general election for General Sessions Judge where she will face independent candidate Holly A. Lee.
Trey Kerley will face incumbent Judy Graham Swallows in the August General Election for register of deeds.
Caroline Knight is leading incumbent Jonathan Young for Circuit Court Judge, Part 2 across the 13th Judicial District.
Cumberland County Primary Election unofficial returns, 8:30 p.m., early votes and 24 of 24 precincts reporting.
13th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Cumberland County Results
Republican Primary
Circuit Court Judge, Part 1
William T. “Will” Ridley 7,853
Opposed by Amy Turnbull Hollars, independent candidate, in August election
Circuit Court Judge, Part 2
Caroline E. Knight 6,244
Jonathan Young 2,381
Unopposed in August election
Across the district, the Tennessee Secretary of State reports
Knight 14,218
Young 6,979
Reported via TN Elections Judges Twitter feed
Chancellor
Ronald Thurman 7,183
Unopposed in August election
Criminal Court Judge, Part 1
Gary S. McKenzie 7,548
Unopposed in August election
Criminal Court Judge, Part 2
Wesley Bray 7,054
Unopposed in August election
District Attorney General
Bryant C. Dunaway 7,475
Unopposed in August election
Public Defender
Craig P. Fickling Jr. 6,892
Unopposed in August election
CUMBERLAND COUNTY PRIMARY
Republican Primary
Cumberland County Mayor
Allen Foster 8,127
Unopposed in August election
Assessor of Property
Sandy Gilbert 3,545
Tom Howard 1,974
Mark Madden 653
Kelli G. Tipton 3,101
Unopposed in August election
County Trustee
Kyle Davis 3,861
Kim Tollett Wyatt 5,262
Unopposed in August election
General Sessions Judge
Nathan Clouse 3,172
Ivy Gardner Mayberry 2,111
Amanda Worley 4,246
Opposed by Holly A. Lee, independent candidate, in August election
Sheriff
Casey Cox 8,627
Unopposed in August election
Circuit Court Clerk
Jessica Burgess 8,031
Unopposed in August election
County Clerk
Jule Bryson 8,577
Unopposed in August election
Register of Deeds
Trey Kerley 4,895
Steve Powell 3,601
Opposed by Judy Graham Swallows, Democratic candidate, in August election
Road Superintendent
Scott Griffin 2,908
Stanley Hall 4,236
Kevin D. Music 2,306
Unopposed in August
Board of Education, District 1
Elizabeth Stull 664
Unopposed in August election
Board of Education, District 3
Sheri Nichols 1,052
Opposed by Nicholas Rummell, Democratic candidate, in August election
Board of Education, District 5
Nicholas J. Davis 702
Randall Hopkins 295
Opposed by Christopher “Chris” L. Seals, independent candidate, in August election
Board of Education, District 7
Rebecca “Becky” Hamby 736
Opposed by Patricia C. Lewis, independent candidate, in August election
Board of Education, District 9
Shannon Stout 1,233
Unopposed in August election
Democratic Primary
Register of Deeds
Judy Graham Swallows 410
Opposed in August election by Republican Primary winner
Board of Education, District 3
Nicholas L. Rummell 32
Opposed by Sheri Nichols, Republican candidate, in August election
