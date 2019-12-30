Roughly 1,015 people were without work in Cumberland County during November, according to recently released unemployment data. The county recorded a jobless rate of 4.2% for the month, up slightly from the 3.7% recorded in October.
However, unemployment dropped in more than one-third of Tennessee’s 95 counties in November, according to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Rates decreased in 38 counties, remained the same in 24 counties, and unemployment increased in 33 counties during the month.
The new data shows there are 91 counties across the state with rates less than 5% and only four counties with rates greater than 5%.
“It’s very encouraging to have so many counties with unemployment rates below 5% during November,” said TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord. “As we moved closer to the busy holiday season, more Tennesseans were taking home paychecks, which is the ultimate goal.”
Williamson County has the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.2%. That figure is down 0.1 of a percentage point when compared to October.
Davidson County has the second-lowest unemployment rate for the month. Its current statistic of 2.3% mirrors the rate from the previous month.
Cheatham and Rutherford counties both have a rate of 2.4%. For Cheatham County, that represents an increase of 0.1 of a percentage point. Rutherford County’s rate did not change between October and November.
Clay County experienced an increase in unemployment, giving the county the state’s highest unemployment rate. Its rate jumped from 5.2% in October to 5.9 % in November.
Hancock, Hardeman and Bledsoe counties follow Clay County with rates of 5 %. Hancock County’s rate dropped one-half of a %age point, Hardeman County is down 0.1 of a percentage point, and Bledsoe County is up by 0.3 of a percentage point.
Statewide, seasonally adjusted unemployment was down 0.1 of a percentage point when compared to October, setting the November 2019 rate at 3.3%.
The United States’ unemployment rate for November is 3.5%, 0.1 of a percentage point lower than it was in October.
Job seekers can find more than 200,000 current openings across the state at Tennessee’s workforce development website, www.Jobs4TN.gov.
