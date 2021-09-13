Cumberland County’s unemployment rate fell to 4.9% in July, down from 6.5% the month before and 8.2% from July 2020.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported all but one of the state’s 95 counties saw lower unemployment in July, with a statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4.7%, down .2 of a percentage point from June’s revised rate of 4.9%
Cumberland County was among 62 counties in the state recording an unemployment rate lower than 5%. Thirty-two counties reported unemployment rates between 5% and 10%, and one county, Perry County, reported a 10.4% unemployment rate.
Data found Cumberland County had a labor force of 22,615 persons in July, with 1,119 people out of work during the month.
Williamson County continued to report the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.7%, down .7 of a percentage point from June. Moore County followed with a 3% unemployment rate, down .7 of a percentage point compared to the prior month.
Perry County’s unemployment rate of 10.4% represented a 2.6 percentage point drop from its June rate of 13%. Shelby County had the second highest rate for the month at 7.5%, which is .6 of a percentage point lower than the previous month.
Weakley County was the only county to see an increase in unemployment, with its rate increasing from 5.2% in June to 5.5% in July.
County unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted to factor in seasonal economic influences.
Tennessee reported nonfarm employment had increased by 142,600 jobs from July 2020 to July 2021. The largest increases occurred in the professional and business services sector, followed by leisure/hospitality and trade/transportation/utilities sectors.
The national unemployment rate improved during July, dropping .5 of a percentage point to 5.4%.
The state of Tennessee is working to make job seekers TN Work Ready. Individuals can find the resources needed to search for jobs, earn a high school equivalency diploma, and remove barriers to work at www.TNWorkReady.com.
