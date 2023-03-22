The Tennessee Higher Education Commission and the Tennessee Student Assistance Corp. are celebrating Cumberland County High School as a FAFSA Champion for the 2022-’23 academic year.
This designation is awarded to schools whose Tennessee Promise FAFSA completion rate increased by 5+% over the previous year, or those whose Tennessee Promise FAFSA completion rate exceeds 90%.
Completing a FAFSA opens the door for thousands of dollars in state and federal financial aid for Tennessee’s students. Their goal is that every eligible Tennessee high school senior has the opportunity to make plans for college and succeed, and completing a FAFSA is a critical first step, especially before the Tennessee Promise deadline.
Cumberland County High School’s commitment to college access emphasizes the importance of college and career exploration and educates students and families about the financial aid opportunities available to them.
“Cumberland County High School spent extra focus on FAFSA completion, so that our students did not miss out on the opportunities provided by completing the form,” said Cassie Warner, Cumberland County Schools graduation coach.
Students who complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid are more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their college coursework, and obtain a degree.
Filing a FAFSA is the first step students must take to apply for most state and federal financial aid for college.
To assist in navigating the FAFSA process, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and Tennessee Student Assistance Corp. have curated a number of resources for students and schools to support Tennessee’s FAFSA completion efforts. Student resources include step-by-step FAFSA-filing instructions and videos. School resources include guides focused on helping high schools strengthen their FAFSA completion numbers.
