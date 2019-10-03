The Cumberland County and Fairfield Glade Volunteer fire departments are on a mission to raise funds for a rehab emergency support trailer that could be taken to the site of a fire or accident to allow the emergency responders to remain at the scene for an extended length of time.
The trailer is a restroom facility that includes a toilet, urinal, sink and shower area and is available through the Tennessee Federation of Fire Chaplains.
“If we’re at a scene for a great length of time it can become necessary that responders might need to go to the bathroom. Or if it’s for several hours they may need to clean up and use the shower,” Cumberland County Fire Department Chaplain Randall Dye said.
Dye has organized the fundraising for the trailer.
The Tennessee Federation of Fire Chaplains has designed, built and provided 12 of the mobile rehab trailers for use in Tennessee. The trailers are for use at any emergency, fire, or disaster scene at the request and availability of any department. The trailer features a clean, roomy, well-lit, climate-controlled facility. Each unit is self-contained with a generator, complete restroom facilities, hot water, emergency eyewash station, 102 gallons of fresh water supply, along with a divided 96-gallon waste tank.
It would be the only trailer in the Upper Cumberland area.
To sponsor or host a trailer for Cumberland County, the department needs to raise $15,200. To purchase a trailer, the cost is $32,000.
“I’d like for us to be able to buy one outright,” Cumberland County Fire Chief Trevor Kerley said. “If we lease it or host it the chaplain federation still owns it. If we can buy it, then it will be ours.”
Dye said the sponsor price covers the cost of materials to build the trailer and one of the stipulations is the chaplain federation can come and get the trailer and use it if there is a disaster in other areas of the state. The lease price does cover all maintenance of the trailer.
“Lots of people ask what they can do for emergency responders or the fire department. Well, this is something we could really use and would be help to us all when we have to go out on a scene for a long time,” Dye said.
Kerley said the department would be accepting donations at the Cumberland County Fire Department’s Main Station on Livingston Rd. in Crossville.
Donations can be mailed to: Cumberland County Fire Department, 1391 Livingston Rd., Crossville, TN 38555.
