The Cumberland County Fair was named the Champion of Champions for 2022 by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs during the annual convention held this past weekend in Murfreesboro.
Cumberland County’s Ricky Smith was also elected 2023 president for the Tennessee Association of Fairs.
Cumberland County won first place in the AAA Division last year. The Champion of Champions is selected from last year’s division winners.
The 2022 Cumberland County Fair was held Aug. 15-20. The annual event featured pageants for all ages the week before, opportunities to showcase crafts, cooking or agricultural products through the exhibits, and entertainment throughout the week.
Highlights of the annual fair include youth livestock shows, monster trucks, live music, and the Horse and Mule Shows.
It also features the midway during the week.
Cumberland County was recognized at the 101st annual Tennessee Association of Fairs, which brings together representatives of county, regional and state agricultural fairs from across Tennessee.
During the event, fair planners learned about ensuring public safety, using social media to promote the fair and increasing participation in exhibit entries.
Cumberland County’s Smith will lead the state association in the coming year.
Smith previously served as president of the Cumberland County Fair Association and has been active with the fair board for more than 20 years.
Smith and his wife, Lisa, currently have a farm in Cumberland County where they raise cattle.
Smith is also the building construction technology instructor at Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture estimated nearly 2.7 million visitors attended a county, regional or state fair in the state in 2021, with more than 18,000 volunteers working to make their individual fair a success.
These events contributed more than $12.8 million in economic impact.
The 2023 Cumberland County Fair is set for Aug. 14-19. Keep up with planning for the event at cumberlandcountyfair.com or follow them on Facebook.
