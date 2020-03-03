With 24 of 24 precincts reporting.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Cumberland County Election Commission.
Cumberland County Republican Primary
Criminal Court Judge
Wesley Bray 6092
Write-In 13
Assessor of Property
Greg Barnwell 1449
Chad Garrett 110
Tom Howard 1636
Linda Watson Miller 838
Lori Lowe Powell 2300
Heath Scarbrough 983
Don Strong 112
Lewis Taylor 1683
Write-In 3
Republican Primary
President
Donald J. Trump 8921
Joe Walsh 124
Bill Weld 55
Uncommitted 162
Write-In 25
Democratic Primary
President
Michael Bennet 13
Joseph R. Biden 1423
Michael R. Bloomberg 643
Cory Booker 6
Pete Buttigieg 132
Julian Catro 2
John K. Delaney 2
Tulsi Gabbard 10
Amy Klobuchar 134
Deval Patrick 0
Bernie Sanders 614
Tom Steyer 23
Elizabeth Warren 258
Mairanne Willaimson 5
Andrew Yang 8
Uncommited 16
Write-In 9
