With 24 of 24 precincts reporting.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Cumberland County Election Commission.

Cumberland County Republican Primary

Criminal Court Judge

Wesley Bray 6092

Write-In 13

Assessor of Property

Greg Barnwell 1449

Chad Garrett 110

Tom Howard 1636

Linda Watson Miller 838

Lori Lowe Powell 2300

Heath Scarbrough 983  

Don Strong 112

Lewis Taylor 1683

Write-In 3

Republican Primary

President

Donald J. Trump 8921

Joe Walsh 124

Bill Weld 55

Uncommitted 162

Write-In 25

Democratic Primary

President

Michael Bennet 13

Joseph R. Biden 1423

Michael R. Bloomberg 643

Cory Booker 6

Pete Buttigieg 132

Julian Catro 2

John K. Delaney 2

Tulsi Gabbard 10

Amy Klobuchar 134

Deval Patrick 0

Bernie Sanders 614

Tom Steyer 23

Elizabeth Warren 258

Mairanne Willaimson 5

Andrew Yang 8

Uncommited 16

Write-In 9

