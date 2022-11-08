Below are the current Cumberland County election results for Nov. 8, 2022. Results will change throughout the night of Nov. 8 as each precinct's ballots are sent to the Cumberland County Election Commission.
9:20 p.m. With all 24 precincts reporting in Cumberland County:
Race: Governor
Bill Lee (R): 17863
Jason Martin (D): 3505
Constance Every (I): 86
John Gentry (I): 158
Basil Marceaux (I): 6
Charles Van Morgan (I): 11
Alfred O'Neil (I): 2
Deborah Rouse (I): 24
Michael Scantland (I): 4
Rick Tyler (I): 20
Race: U.S. House District 6
John Rose (R): 16902
Randal Cooper (D): 3676
Race: State House District 25
Cameron Sexton (R): 17759
Anne Quillen (D): 3629
Race: Amendment 1- Ban Union Requirement
Yes: 15859
No: 4754
Race: Amendment 2- Clarify Acting Governor
Yes: 14422
No: 4544
Race: Amendment 3- Remove Slavery Exception
Yes: 15663
No: 4299
Race: Amendment 4- Remove Ban of Clergy
Yes: 12596
No: 6671
