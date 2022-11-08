vote.jpg

Below are the current Cumberland County election results for Nov. 8, 2022. Results will change throughout the night of Nov. 8 as each precinct's ballots are sent to the Cumberland County Election Commission.

9:20 p.m. With all 24 precincts reporting in Cumberland County:

Race: Governor

Bill Lee (R): 17863

Jason Martin (D): 3505

Constance Every (I): 86

John Gentry (I): 158

Basil Marceaux (I): 6

Charles Van Morgan (I): 11

Alfred O'Neil (I): 2

Deborah Rouse (I): 24

Michael Scantland (I): 4

Rick Tyler (I): 20

Race: U.S. House District 6

John Rose (R): 16902

Randal Cooper (D): 3676

Race: State House District 25

Cameron Sexton (R): 17759

Anne Quillen (D): 3629

Race: Amendment 1- Ban Union Requirement

Yes: 15859

No: 4754

Race: Amendment 2- Clarify Acting Governor

Yes: 14422

No: 4544

Race: Amendment 3- Remove Slavery Exception

Yes: 15663

No: 4299

Race: Amendment 4- Remove Ban of Clergy

Yes: 12596

No: 6671

