The Cumberland County Commission has set its meeting dates for the 2021 year.

The commission meets the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St. When there is a federal holiday on the third Monday, the meeting moves to the third Tuesday of those months.

Meetings will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Monday, March 15

Monday, April 19

Monday, May 17

Monday, June 21

Monday, July 19

Monday, Aug. 16

Monday, Sept. 20

Monday, Oct.. 18

Monday, Nov. 15

Monday, Dec. 20

The commission’s agenda is set 10 days before each meeting and will be published at www.cumberlandcountytn.gov. 

Dates for committee meetings can also be found at the Cumberland County website along with approved commission meeting minutes.

Tags

Trending Video