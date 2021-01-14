The Cumberland County Commission has set its meeting dates for the 2021 year.
The commission meets the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St. When there is a federal holiday on the third Monday, the meeting moves to the third Tuesday of those months.
Meetings will be held on the following dates:
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Monday, March 15
Monday, April 19
Monday, May 17
Monday, June 21
Monday, July 19
Monday, Aug. 16
Monday, Sept. 20
Monday, Oct.. 18
Monday, Nov. 15
Monday, Dec. 20
The commission’s agenda is set 10 days before each meeting and will be published at www.cumberlandcountytn.gov.
Dates for committee meetings can also be found at the Cumberland County website along with approved commission meeting minutes.
