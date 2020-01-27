The Cumberland County Commission declared a vacancy in the 4th Civil District for the Cumberland County Board of Education seat during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The vacancy was created after Josh Stone resigned from the BOE, effective Dec. 13.
Stone moved to a residence the 1st District.
“My resignation is based solely on my moving out of my district,” Stone said in his letter of resignation to BOE Chair Teresa Boston. “Public education in Cumberland County will remain one of my top priorities, as helping children is my passion.”
Stone also said he will seek the 1st District school board seat in the 2022 county general election.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster suggested the county commission declare a vacancy in the 4th District and accept resumes and cover letters at the county mayor’s office from potential candidates until Feb. 4 at noon.
Potential candidates must live in the 4th District. Candidates will be verified by the Cumberland County Election Commission. Residents of the 4th Civil District vote at the Tabor Precinct at Pine Grove Church of God; the Bakers Precinct at Bakers Free Will Baptist Church; or the Oakhill Precinct at Oakhill Baptist Church.
Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner, moved to declare the vacancy and to accept letters of interest from potential candidates until Feb. 4. David Gibson, 4th District commissioner, supported the motion and it was unanimously approved.
The county commission will give candidates some time to present themselves during the Feb. 18 county commission meeting before electing one of the candidates. Other names may be submitted during the meeting, but they will also be subject to verification by the election commission.
The 4th District seat will be on the county’s general election ballot this August, as it was regularly scheduled with even district numbered seats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.