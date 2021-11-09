Cumberland County students can explore career opportunities, gain hands-on work skills and leave high school with an industry-recognized credential in their field.
“The CTE world is what you see,” said Scott Maddox, supervisor of Career and Technical Education, during an annual dinner reviewing the program. “When it comes to hands-on, tactile learning, you can’t do any better.”
Cumberland County offers CTE programs in multiple career clusters, from construction, agriculture and culinary arts to health science, coding, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Instructional Coach Robbie Casteel told the teachers, “You are preparing students daily. Your content knowledge is phenomenal.”
Almost 550 high school students earned industry certifications last year across 13 career clusters. The state is currently developing industry certifications for the remaining three career clusters.
“That is life after high school,” Casteel said. “It’s usually something that never expires that they can use after they graduate.”
Faculty may have completed special training to qualify to administer industry certification exams and often put in additional time with students to prepare them for the tests.
Industry certification is part of the school system’s Ready Graduate measurement and part of the Work Ethic diploma designation. Students who sit for an industry certification earns 4 quality points. The work ethic diploma also looks at attendance, work-based learning participation and ACT scores.
Last year, the school system targeted the work ethic designation for students involved in work-based learning — a program that allows students to leave the campus and work at jobs around the community during the school day. Sixty-three students earned the designation last year.
“That’s a huge accomplishment,” Casteel said. “And they can move anywhere in the state, and they have a database of employers where they are guaranteed an interview.”
The school system’s work-based learning program is also growing. There are three new teachers coordinating student work placements, with 124 students involved last year at 94 different sites. Seven students completed unpaid internships.
“They’re earning credits,” Casteel said.
These placements are aligned with career goals and CTE programs.
The school system will expand its aviation program this year to allow up to 45 students to earn their pilot’s license. A pilot’s license can cost $8,000-$10,000.
“We’re talking to students who have that dream of going into aviation, but haven’t had the means,” Maddox said.
The program is funded through a state grant program for Innovative High School Models. The school system was awarded $974,100 over two years to provide entry-level training for students interested in careers as pilots or aviation technicians.
“We have a full aviation program at Stone Memorial. We’re trying to revive the program at Cumberland County High School,” Maddox explained.
The program has changed slightly, he said, due to liability concerns, but will be rolling out in the coming weeks.
“Across the nation, we’ve got a shortage of pilots,” Maddox said. “And Cumberland County has a rich history in aviation.”
The program is being developed in partnership with Azure Flight Support, the fixed-base operator of Crossville Memorial Airport.
The school system is also preparing to sell a home built by students in the construction classes. Proceeds from the house are reinvested in the program to give future students the opportunity to learn about home construction.
The homes are built on the campus of each high school. The winning bidder will move the house to their property.
CTE extends into the middle schools, with programs in agriculture, STEM and Teen Living offered at the nine schools. Casteel said the department is seeking STEM designation for two elementary schools.
The department is also seeking grant funding to support career exploration software for elementary schools.
CTE Counselor Amber Farmer said career exploration would continue. A career fair for eighth-graders was held Nov. 2, with an 11th-grade event set for March.
They hope also to receive a grant to support career exploration software for four elementary schools. The department received funding to implement the program at three schools last year.
“It helps align counseling conversations with students when they’re selecting courses,” Farmer said. “We make sure we’re talking to them about their skills, where their strengths lie and how we can align that to a career in the future.”
