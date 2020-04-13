The CSW Charitable Foundation distributed about $10,000 in grants to schools, classrooms and student organizations, bringing the total support this school year to $20,000.
“Their sole purpose is to provide additional funds to our teachers, our coaches and our club sponsors as they work to provide for their teams,” said Rebecca Wood, chief academic officer for the school system, during the presentation held Feb. 27 during the Cumberland County Board of Education monthly meeting.
Dr. Buck Wood, who started the fund in honor of Dr. David Campbell, Roy Stone and himself, encouraged the community to support the effort that has provided more than $60,000 in grants since it launched in 2016.
“This will continue to grow,” he said. “If we had a lot more small donations — $5 or $10 a month — this thing could grow even more rapidly.”
Donations can be made through www.cswfound.org.
“Think about making that contribution,” he said. “It’s doubled in five years. I’d like to see it double again.”
Rebecca Wood said funding requests this spring totaled more than $14,000, with $10,800 awarded to the following schools and organizations:
•Brown Elementary sixth-grade math department, $500
•Crab Orchard Elementary physical education department, $300
•Homestead Elementary archery team, $500
•Martin Elementary student council, $200
•Martin Elementary first-grade team, $200
•Martin Elementary positive behavior support team, $400
•North Cumberland Elementary Sunshine Committee, $300
•North Cumberland Elementary physical education department, $250
•Pine View Elementary boys basketball team, $200
•Pine View Elementary girls basketball team, $200
•Pine View Elementary cross country team, $200
•Pleasant Hill Elementary Diane Savage’s pre-K classroom, $250
•Pleasant Hill Elementary positive behavior support team, $400
•Pleasant Hill Elementary Tammy Dixon’s fourth-grade class, $200
•South Cumberland Elementary cross country team, $200
•South Cumberland Elementary music classes, $300
•Stone Elementary Jr. BETA Club, $500
•Cumberland County High School early post-secondary opportunities dual credit classes, $500
•CCHS Future Business Leaders of America, $500
•CCHS advanced placement U.S. History class, $250
•CCHS track team, $325
•CCHS wrestling team, $325
•CCHS cheerleading team, $325
•CCHS softball team, $325
•Stone Memorial High School Future Business Leaders of America, $200
•SMHS Oasis Second Chances Club, $300
•SMHS golf team, $400
•SMHS wrestling team, $500
•SMHS ACT Incentive Program, $300
•SMHS Chorus, $500
•Phoenix High School attendance perks, $250
•Phoenix High School Transition Academy, $200
•Middle School Softball Team, $250
•Middle School boys and girls golf team, $250
“There are so many people who benefit from these funds,” Rebecca Wood said. “If you feel so moved to contribute, every single dollar goes to the folks you see here.”
The board also approved implementing telecommunications savings identified through a third-party audit.
Chief Financial Officer Kacee Harris said the audit by Spyglass Telecommunications was completed at no cost to the school system. However, if the system chooses to implement the savings identified, it does agree to pay a fee equal to one year of savings: $7,546.63.
“We can structure that to be budget neutral,” Harris said, noting half the payment could be paid from the budget using immediate savings.
Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, moved to approve the agreement, supported by Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative.
Savings will come from disconnecting unused or excessive phone lines, wire maintenance fees, excessive internet, taxes, duplicate line billings, extra surcharges and excessive long distance pricing and fees. Harris said once the lines were canceled, the school system would continue to enjoy the savings with no further obligation to the company.
The motion was unanimously approved.
Harris also reported that a legal battle over internet services for the school system had been resolved in the school system’s favor.
In 2012, Cumberland County joined 43 other school systems to accept bids for internet services, called the Sweetwater Consortium. Education Networks of America won the bid, but other companies challenged the process. The case has been in litigation since.
“We went ahead and started paying some of the things we would owe,” Harris told the board. “The final legal say ruled in favor of the original agreement, so we have received a refund check for $15,744.64.”
In other business, the board approved the following items:
•Volunteers at Cumberland County High School, South Cumberland Elementary, North Cumberland Elementary, Stone Memorial High School, Stone Elementary, Pine View Elementary and Homestead Elementary
•Disposal of surplus property at The Phoenix School, Central Office and CCHS
•$1,500 to assist the SMHS cheer team to attend the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Florida in February
•Schoolwide fundraiser at North Cumberland Elementary, selling World’s Finest Chocolate and Oberto beef sticks to support student rewards and purchase a digital sign
•Contact with Lifetouch Photography for photography and yearbook services at South Cumberland Elementary
•Overnight field trip March 6-8 for the SMHS Interact Club to attend the Interact District Conference in Pigeon Forge
