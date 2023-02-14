The CSW Charitable Fund has continued to invest in Cumberland County Schools, awarding $17,700 in grants to the school district in January 2023. The awards given to each school were presented at the Jan. 26 school board meeting.
The Charitable Fund awards grants to support classrooms, clubs and teams in the local school system, funded through the local nonprofit named in honor of Dr. David Campbell, Roy Stone and Dr. Buck Wood.
“We really need more involvement in the community,” Wood said at the meeting. “There’s just no reason teachers should have to take out of their pockets to buy school supplies. There’s no reason why students should not be able to get the education they need because they can’t afford the supplies.”
The grants presented were:
• Brown Elementary: Fifth grade English and language arts, $250
• Brown Elementary: Fifth grade science and social studies, $675
• Crab Orchard Elementary: Music, Band and Choir, $300
• Crab Orchard Elementary: Fifth grade science, $300
• Crab Orchard Elementary: Beta Club, $500
• Homestead Elementary: STEAM Club, $200
• Homestead Elementary: School-Wide Positive Behavior Support, $200
• Homestead Elementary: Physical Education, $200
• Homestead Elementary: Eighth grade ELA and social studies, $500
• Martin Elementary: ESL Family Literacy Night, $400
• Pine View Elementary: Fifth and sixth-grade ELA, $263.56
• Pine View Elementary: Junior Varsity and Varsity Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball, $400
• Pine View Elementary: Junior Varsity and Varsity Cross Country, $500
• South Cumberland Elementary: Band, $200
• South Cumberland Elementary: Library and AR Millionaire Club, $400
• South Cumberland Elementary: Beta Club, $500
• Stone Elementary: Band, $1,137
• Stone Elementary: ESL Family Literacy Night, $200
• Stone Elementary: Art & Visual Arts, $250
• Stone Elementary: Cross Country, $250
• Stone Elementary: Physical Education, $250
• Stone Elementary: PBS, $250
• Cumberland County High School: Graphic Arts/Design Club, $500
• Cumberland County High School: FBLA, $500
• Cumberland County High School: Freshman Academy, $300
• Cumberland County High School: Reader Volunteer Club, $400,
• Cumberland County High School: Track and Field, $500
• Cumberland County High School: Golf, $500
• Stone Memorial High School: Food Pantry, $500
• Stone Memorial High School: Pharmacology Class, $1,125
• Stone Memorial High School: Theatre Club, $1,000
• Stone Memorial High School: Craft Club, $250
• Stone Memorial High School: Counselors, $500
• Stone Memorial High School: Class of 2024, $750
During the presentation, Wood encouraged everyone to consider donating $5 or $10 per month to the fund in order to serve more school needs. Donations can be made through cswfound.org.
