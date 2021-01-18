Downtown cruise-ins will continue in 2021, with the Crossville Cruisers requesting closing Main St. the fourth Saturday each month from April to October.
“April is their really big cruise-in,” City Manager Greg Wood told the Crossville City Council during the Jan. 5 work session. “We might talk to them and the merchants about modifying it for a little bit larger footprint.”
Main St. will be closed from First St. to Fifth St., with Fourth St. closed at Thurman and Second St. closed at Main St. for most events.
Wood noted the events are dependent on the city’s ability to provide police and street department coverage for closing the roads.
“If there’s a bad COVID situation, we won’t be able to support it. At the same time, they probably won’t be able to have it,” Wood said.
The city approved the street closures as part of their consent agenda in the Jan. 12 meeting, held via videoconference.
The council also approved the extension of an agreement with U.S. Geological Survey to monitor a stream gauge on Basses Creek below Lake Tansi. The cost of the agreement is $28,540 for a three-year agreement ending Dec. 31, 2023.
City Engineer Tim Begley explained the stream monitoring is a requirement of the city’s permit that allows it to harvest water from Lake Tansi.
“We’ve had to do this since we received the permit,” Begley explained. “Generally they make you study the flow leaving the lake before they ever give you the permit. We received an exception and we have to monitor the flow leaving the lake.”
Without the exception, the water harvesting project would have been delayed by as much as five years, Begley said.
The agreement was unanimously approved by the council.
The council also agreed to forgive $8,715.52 in unpaid personal property tax.
City Attorney Will Ridley explained the property had been assessed businesses from 2005-’15.
“These are properties that the Clerk and Master brought to me that are uncollectible, stagnant,” Ridley told the council. “The businesses are no longer in business. We can’t track them down.”
Forgiveness would remove the cases from Chancery Court.
The list of businesses has been reviewed to ensure none are still in operation.
“We do not want to forgive taxes for businesses that are currently operating and willfully not paying,” Ridley said.
The council unanimously approved the forgiveness of the unpaid taxes as part of the consent agenda.
Also approved was an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for utility relocation along Hwy. 127 N. from about Potato Farm Rd. to near Hollow Lane and near Hollow Lane to near Lowe Rd.
This is the middle portion of an improvement project to widen Hwy. 127 N. from about Interstate 40 to Fentress County.
The state will pay the cost of relocating water lines due to the road project.
Begley said, “We only pay for the inspection. TDOT is paying for everything.”
The contract was approved unanimously.
In other action, the council approved the following items:
•on-premises beer permit for Uncle Grumpy’s Pizza, 609 West Ave.
•reappointment of Gordon Atchley to the lake commission
•third and final reading on a $162,288 budget amendment to purchase a street sweeper for the city street department
•third and final reading of a budget amendment recognizing $173,310 in CARES Act funds to reimburse the city for expenses related to COVID-19 response
•second reading closing Lillian Ct. and adjoining alleyway off N. Main St.
•extension of a water line on Ernest Neal Rd., with the property owner paying the estimated $11,625 cost
•application for $15,000 in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to reimburse the city for expenses related to its COVID-19 response
•$6,724.86 to purchase and install equipment on three new police vehicles purchased by the city police department
