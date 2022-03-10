UPDATE: This story has been corrected to reflect Councilman Rob Harrison voted in favor of returning the Cruise-Ins to Main St. for 2022.
The Crossville City Council gave the Crossville Cruisers the green light to hold Saturday cruise-ins on Main St. in 2022.
In December, the council had voted to move the event to an alternate staging area for the next year as the city prepared for an extensive sidewalk project in downtown. Some business owners also complained the cruise-ins adversely affected their bottom lines.
Councilman R.J. Crawford, recognizing the delay in the sidewalk project along Main St. that could put off its start until fall, moved to allow the Cruisers, with as many as 200-plus cars, to stage their monthly shows along the city’s main thoroughfare.
Crawford’s motion to approve temporary street closures was seconded by council member Art Gernt. The two were joined by Councilman Rob Harrison and Mayor James Mayberry in voting in favor while Councilman Scot Shanks was opposed.
Crawford noted how the council had discussed creating vibrance and more involvement in the city at the previous week’s work session.
“This is what they’re (the Cruisers) attempting to do,” Crawford said.
Shanks said he has nothing against the shows, describing them as great and attracting a lot of people. His issue is with the location.
“I just think we should put it somewhere besides 127,” Shanks said. “I’ve talked to many business owners on Main St. who told me about how it messes up their business on the Saturdays the shows are held.”
Harrison said they’re all for the shows, adding they’re trying to make it work for everyone.
“I’m concerned about the flow of traffic on Main St. on those Saturdays,” Harrison said. “It’s just awkward to shut down a main U.S. highway. I, too, have heard from merchants concerned about their dollar losses in sales.”
He said he would vote in favor this year, but he was opposed to the cruise-in being on Main St. in 203.
Earlier in the meeting, two of those merchants addressed the council.
Angela Witzel, owner of Dogwood Exchange on E. First St., said she supports the shows 100% but not the location.
“It needs to have its own venue or hold it on Sundays on Main Street,” she said. “As a business owner, Saturday afternoons between 1 and 4 is a bad time. They don’t pay taxes to set up on Main St. It’s affecting me as a city taxpayer by requiring extra people to shut down the roads. Another location wouldn’t cost the city as much and would allow businesses to serve the community and make money so they can stay in business.”
Robert McLellan, who along with his wife owns The Yarn Patch on Main St., shared similar concerns.
“We’ve had an average loss of about $1,000 on the Saturdays the shows are held,” he said.
McLellan suggested parking the cars around the courthouse on Thurman Ave.
“You’d have the benefit of bringing business downtown without disrupting normal business and the flow of traffic,” McLellan said.
Cruiser member Bob Ross said there’s no room for parking on Thurman. As to the shows affecting downtown business, he expressed his doubts. Ross said he went downtown the last couple of Saturdays, seeing eight cars parked on Main St. around noon last Saturday and a dozen or so by 1:30 to 1:45.
“All the traffic for all the businesses, where are they?” Ross said.
The Cruisers have held shows in Crossville for more than 10 years. They’re held on the fourth Saturday from April through October and attract individuals who appreciate classic cars from Cumberland County and beyond.
With the city receiving a grant to construct new sidewalks along Main St. as part of a joint project with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, City Council decided to move the Cruiser shows to side streets and areas off the main drag while the construction project was carried out.
Several Cruiser members spoke out, noting the parking in these areas was inadequate and fewer people would show up due to the change in the traditional venue. They even suggested the city could lose the shows if they’re taken off Main St. and didn’t embrace the idea of another venue, such as the Roane State Cumberland County Campus parking lot on Cook Rd., citing once again the reluctance of people to go to a location to which they’re unaccustomed.
The sidewalk project was scheduled to begin in spring but was put on hold earlier this year when an environmental study was mandated by the state. With an uncertain project start date, council decided to revisit the location of the Cruiser shows at its most recent work session.
That led to Tuesday’s discussion and vote to bring the Cruisers back to Main St.
Gernt asked what they would do if the sidewalk project starts before the Cruiser season ends.
City Manager Greg Wood said they would have to reconvene with the Cruisers if the project bid comes in this year and “work things out as best as they can.”
Added Wood, “Those cars are too nice to be parked in a construction zone.”
The council also approved temporary street closures for Friday at the Crossroads, which begins April 1. Streets in the downtown area will be closed from about 3:45 p.m. to just after 8 p.m. for the community event.
The 2022 Friday at the Crossroads is scheduled April 1, June 3, Aug. 5, Oct. 7 and Dec. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.