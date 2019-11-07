The Cookeville Herald-Citizen is reporting the death of a Crossville woman and serious injuries to three Cumberland Countians in a four-vehicle crash that occurred on Crossville Hwy. not far from Monterey.
Dead at the scene was Charlotte Long, 76, of Crossville. Those seriously injured included Sherry Miller, 71, Brooke Otero, 24, and Karlie Turner, 25, all of Cumberland County.
The newspaper quoted the Tennessee Highway Patrol as reporting that Long was traveling east on the Crossville Hwy. when she attempted to pass a vehicle in a “no passing zone” that was driven by Bronson Songer, 46, of Spencer.
Approaching from the opposite direction was a vehicle driven by Turner, who swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid a collision. Long’s vehicle clipped the front left side of Turner’s vehicle.
Long then struck Songer’s vehicle on the left side, and hit a Cadillac driven by Miller. Long and Miller had to be extricated from their vehicles by members of the Monterey Fire Department and Putnam County Rescue Squad.
Miller was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment of her injuries and her condition is not known at press time. Otero was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center and her condition is also not known.
Whether Songer and Turner were injured was not in the report.
Troopers Brandon Jackson, Jason Cobble, Michael Robertson and Scott Bilbrey, along with Lt. Reaker Bass, and members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Monterey Police Department responded to the scene.
As of press time, no charges have been filed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.