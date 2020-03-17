A rural Crossville woman who was charged with stealing a vehicle last year and then leading police on a high-speed chase has been arrested again for theft of a vehicle.
Andrian Tonia Foust, 29, 2502 Sawmill Rd., was taken into custody by law enforcement officers last Monday after being found as the only occupant of a residence where keys to the reported stolen vehicle were found.
Foust is charged with one count of auto theft and was placed under $7,000 bond. She has since been released from jail and will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.
On March 2, Crossville Police Ptl. Corey Kelsch was dispatched to White Pine Ct. off Myrtle Ave. and met with a man who told him his 2006 Nissan Altima was missing along with a woman who stays at the residence periodically.
Later the same day, law enforcement officers were dispatched to the same area and county deputies found the vehicle parked at the owner’s residence. Foust, along with the keys to the vehicle, was found inside the residence. She was taken into custody.
