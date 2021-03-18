The city of Crossville hit a record in sales tax collections last month, bringing in more than $1 million for the city budget in February.
“Our sales tax and other tax revenues have been doing well,” City Manager Greg Wood told the Crossville City Council during its March 9 meeting. “We have our first incidence of having over $1 million in sales tax revenue.”
The city collected $1.02 million in February, with collections for the fiscal year totaling $6.4 million. The city budgeted for $8.3 million in sales tax revenue for the 2020-’21 fiscal year, which continues through June 30.
The city has also seen strong collections in its wholesale beer tax, with $500,844 collected year-to-date, and liquor tax revenue, with $245,280 collected so far.
“We’re about $100,000 ahead of where we were last year for those numbers,” Wood said.
The hotel/motel tax is the only revenue source that has fallen during the pandemic. The city has collected $78,692 in hotel/motel occupancy taxes this fiscal year, with about $100,000 in revenue budgeted. The city collected $116,747 in 2019-’20 fiscal year, the first year the tax was collected, and had projected higher collections before the pandemic struck.
“I think we will exceed budget on that,” Wood said. “It’s not a huge budget, but we should exceed the projection on that by about $10,000.”
The city’s revenues followed a statewide trend that has seen revenues grow during the financial difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Associated Press reported February revenues for the state totaled $1.1 billion, which is up $112.7 million from February 2020 and $190.9 million over budget estimates.
In other business, the council approved the following items during their monthly meeting and meeting as the beer board:
•On-premises beer permit for Vegas Steakhouse owned by Nicholas Canelles as part of a corporate reorganization
•Annexation of 6.5 acres on Lantana Rd., to provide city water, sewer and trash services for a planned residential housing development
•Appointment of Chris Peterson and Jim Goodrich to the Crossville-Cumberland County Sports and Events Council
•Reappointment of Councilman Scot Shanks to the Stormwater Board of Appeals
•$15,000 grant contract with the state of Tennessee Aeronautics Division for avigation easement appraisals in the area of Crossville Memorial Airport. The easements are necessary to enter property and remove trees that extend into the flight path of planes taking off and landing at the airport. In other action, JLL and the Miller Company were approved to provide formal and review appraisals of property
•Permission to apply for grant funds for an Eagle Scout project by Edwin Elser. Elser plans to add four benches to the playground and splash pad area at Garrison Park and is raising funds for the project through grants from VEC and Walmart. If approved, the grants would be awarded to the city. The benches will match existing seating at the park, with a total project cost of about $2,500
•Contract to provide financial assurance for post-closure care of the city landfill. The landfill was closed in 1995, but the city must provide 30 years of monitoring and care of the landfill, with the financial assurance reduced each year. The amount of assurance for 2020 is $324,406.23
•Renewal of loan agreement with the U.S. Air Force for the jet located at Cumberland County High School’s football field, referred to as Miss Nettie. CCHS provides maintenance of the jet
•Contract amendment for CT Consultants up to $25,500 to design lighting for the downtown improvement project
•$27,638.80 purchase of headworks side gates to install at the city’s wastewater treatment plant
•$23,868 purchase of a new pump to upgrade the Gardens sewer lift station
•Release of a $458.96 lien against a parcel on Old Watkins Rd. levied for codes violations. The property is being sold by the heirs, some of which are under the age of 18. The buyer has asked the city to release the lien, which the council agreed to do upon demolition of the structure on the property
•$114,070 purchase of a new dump truck for the street department to include salt equipment. The purchase will allow the street department to transfer an older dump truck to the wastewater department to replace a truck damaged in an accident. The purchase requires a budget amendment and three readings before taking effect
