Crossville’s connection to the infamous Lindbergh Kidnapping of 1932, revisited in the July 12, 1956, CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE CENTENNIAL EDITION. Over eighty years ago Charles Lindbergh was one of the most famous people of his day. His claim to fame was making the first nonstop flight from New York to Paris. The first child of Lindbergh and his wife, Anne Morrow Lindbergh, was Charles Augustus Lindbergh Jr., who, at the age of twenty months was kidnapped on March 1, 1932, from his upstairs crib in their home in New Jersey. There were posters with photos of the young Lindbergh distributed worldwide. You are invited to do your own reading on this mystery that may or may not have been solved, and the many twists and turns of human life. We will just here share our part in the story.
CHRONICLE. March 17, 1932. CROSSVILLE HOLDS WORLD SPOTLIGHT SUNDAY—THOUSANDS RUSH TO GET PEEP AT CHILD RESEMBLING LINDBERGH’S. Two Couples and Youngster Are Ordered Released So Far as New Jersey Is Concerned; Examination Reveals Child Not Stolen Son. Sunday, March 13, was a big day for Crossville and one that will long be remembered. Never before has there been such a crowd of people from far and near in town nor has there ever been so many cars and airplanes here.
It is thought that fully 1,000 cars came to Crossville during the day while the crowd present for several hours was estimated at 2,000 to 3,000. All this excitement and agitation was due to the fact that Sheriff Baxter Swicegood had arrested four persons who had in their charge a child who was thought might be Charles Augustus Lindbergh Jr., who was kidnapped from his New Jersey home more than two weeks ago.
HOW IT STARTED. Saturday night Sheriff Baxter Swicegood received a telephone call from Ozone advising him that two men and two women were there at a tourist camp with a child who resembled the pictures of the famous Lindbergh baby, who was kidnapped more than two weeks ago. The Sheriff went to Ozone and after looking at the child decided to bring the people to Crossville and keep them in jail pending an investigation.
The people who were traveling in a Dodge car with Pennsylvania license plates, gave their names as Mr. and Mrs. John Young and Mr. and Mrs. Homer Mitchell, with their last address as St. Louis, Mo. Sheriff Swicegood made efforts to communicate with Col. Lindbergh at his New Jersey home and was directed that the people be held and the child examined closely by physicians and a full report made to him as early as possible. Dr. V. L. Lewis and Dr. E. W. Mitchell conducted an examination of the child early Sunday morning and made a report to the Lindbergh representatives.
Early Sunday morning the news had been flashed to many parts of the United States and many people in Crossville and over the county were calling at the jail and having a look at the child supposed to be the famous flyer’s son. Cars began to arrive from many directions. By noon several representatives of papers from Chattanooga, Knoxville and Nashville were on the ground seeking all the information possible and taking pictures o the child and the people held with the child. As the day wore on the crowd increased and some half dozen or more airplanes arrived bearing newspaper reporters and photographers. The crowd increased until far into the afternoon and it was estimated by good judges that fully 2,000 people had arrived in town seeking to get a peek at the baby.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
