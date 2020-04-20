Few American cities are hit harder by COVID-19 than New York City, and Crossville native Abigayle Claflin can attest to NYC’s struggles.
She lives there.
“Within a span of a week, we had gone from hearing about it, to being told to stay inside, to chaos,” Claflin said in a phone interview with the Chronicle. “It progressed so, so quickly. We started to put names to those numbers. It didn’t really resonate to us until that.”
The 2012 valedictorian of Cumberland County High School, Claflin lives in Manhattan with her roommate Joanne Mierzejewski.
“I have been sheltering in place since March 12,” Claflin added. “I’m lucky enough that my job is still busy, and I’m pretty active.”
COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown in New York City have changed her traditional apartment view of America’s most populated city.
“The streets are empty, and that is never the case regardless of what time of day it is,” she said. “I live on the same block as the Empire State Building in Herald Square. It’s crazy to walk outside and not hear all the Irish futbol fans singing at 8 in the morning or people getting rowdy at bars.
“It’s surreal and almost movie-like. The only time you ever see the streets of New York empty are in end-of-the-world movies.”
Claflin is utilizing online grocery shopping during the shutdown.
“I go to a website and shop,” she said. “Now there’s a lot of things that are sold out, and it’s almost impossible to find a delivery slot. You’ve got to get everything you need at once.”
Battling cabin fever has been a challenge, as Claflin has barely seen the outside of her apartment since early March.
“We have a rooftop, which is nice” Claflin said. “We go up there during lunch and grab the 30 minutes of Vitamin D. On Fridays, we call it our ‘Quaran-game’ night, and we turned our dryer into a carnival game throwing a football into it, and all kinds of different things like that.
“We make Saturdays our ‘support small business Saturday,’ she added. “We’ll order from one of the local restaurants around here.”
Keeping in touch with friends and family has also changed, which Claflin claims is a positive during the shutdown.
“We’re also constantly video-chatting,” said Claflin. “I’ve caught up with people who I haven’t talked to in months or years. That’s one of the beautiful silver linings of all this. This is bringing people closer, because there’s nothing else to do except talk to people.”
Though New York City and Crossville are vastly different, the need to social distance and slow down COVID-19 is prevalent in both cities.
“I really hope in a couple weeks, we look back and are like ‘wow, we really overreacted,’” Claflin said. “Because that means what we did worked. You don’t want to get to the point that you actually have to do something drastic.”
Claflin hopes people follow social distancing to return life to normal as soon as possible.
“The sooner this is over, the sooner football season starts back up again. I am dying for my (hockey team Boston) Bruins to get back on the ice. As a Patriots fan, I’m less looking forward to football season.
“I’ll be really upset if I can’t come home to some La Costa salsa.”
