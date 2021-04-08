A lucky Powerball player in Cumberland County won $250,000 in Wednesday’s drawing, and a Lotto America player in Wayne County won $20,000.
The Powerball player matched four out of five white numbers and the red Powerball. Because the player also chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 5, the $50,000 prize was quintupled to $250,000.
The winning Powerball ticket was sold at D&R Convenience Store, 6718 Plateau Rd. in Crossville. The current estimated jackpot for Powerball is $55 million.
The Lotto America player matched five out of five numbers but not the Star Ball to win $20,000. The winning ticket was sold at Eastside Tobacco Store, 310 Highway 64 East in Waynesboro. The current estimated jackpot for Lotto America is $4.8 million.
No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.
