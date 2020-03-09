Crossville Regional Planning Commission members reviewed ongoing work on a federal highway classification map inside the city, rescheduled the regular April meeting date and held the annual election of officers for the commission.
City Planner Kevin Dean reviewed changes to the federal highways classification map, major thoroughfares plan last adopted in 2013 and proposed updates to a land use and traffic plan for Crossville.
City staff met with the Tennessee Department of Transportation representatives on Feb. 18 to discuss proposed changes to the official classification map. At that time, city representatives made some suggestions.
Planners were asked to review the new classifications and to think about any future roadway projects that would need to be included on the the major thoroughfare plan.
Goal is for the plan to be sent to city council at the April regular meeting and to the planning commission in May. Discussion was held but no action was taken.
•HEARD a brief report on the survey questions published and available at city hall and on line. The public is encouraged to fill out the questionaire which is designed to assist elected officials in understanding the wants and needs of the community.
•APPROVED a plan for the upgrade proposed by Verizon for a cell tower located on Highland St. The action reviewed the application and then recommended to the City Codes Department that a permit for the work be issued.
•APPROVED moving the regular April meeting date up one week, from April 16 to April 9. Reason for the one-time change is a conflict with scheduled training sessions for staff members.
•APPROVED by unanimous vote the following officers serving on the planning commission: Chairman, Mike Moser; Vice Chairman, Kevin Poore; and Secretary, Rob Harrison.
Other members on the commission are: Mayor James Mayberry, Gordon Atchley, Landon Headrick and Greg Tabor.
•APPROVED for the minutes the monthly staff report from Dean: in-house plats in progress, none; in-house plats completed, Patricia Graham Firetower one-lot subdivision, Walker Landing two-lot subdivision along Myrtle Ave. and Duer Ct. one-lot subdivision; regular plats in progress, none; Regular plats completed, Long subdivision along Sawmill Rd. and Dale Wilson subdivision, both approved in December 2019 and now recorded; 14 planning items reviewed; 19 final lots; 11 new lots created; $850 in fees collected; 25.37 acres subdivided; and 680 feet of new water lines installed.
