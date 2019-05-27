The Reverend Andrew J. Abraham was a 19-year-old man in the U.S. Army Reserves when he was called to serve in the Persian Gulf War.
“I was a second-class private,” Abraham said.
Twenty eight years later, Abraham found himself giving the invocation, serving as the chaplain at the site dedication ceremony for the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield War Memorial in Washington D.C.
“It was an awesome experience, and I was very honored. I was a second-class private when I served and at this event I’m there with ambassadors, Army generals, decision makers of the war, Vice President Dick Cheney … It was an extraordinary honor to be there and to talk to these people and they made me feel just as important,” Abraham said.
Abraham lives in Crossville with his wife and children and serves as pastor of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.
“It was a little overwhelming, and I put a lot of time into the invocation. It made me proud to represent Crossville in that way. I’m proud of my service in the war,” Abraham said.
Abraham was chosen to deliver the invocation after he volunteered with the National Desert Storm War Memorial Association, the group organizing and developing the memorial.
Abraham said he reached out to Scott Stump, a fellow veteran, who serves as CEO and president of the National Desert Storm War Memorial Association, as soon as he heard about the memorial project.
“This is the team that is trying to help get the memorial constructed. I’ve been involved with them for about four years,” Abraham said.
He said he thought there would be a ceremony or something for the 25th anniversary of the war, so he researched the subject and discovered the memorial project.
“I reached out to see if I could be of any help,” Abraham said.
He has been making presentations to various civic organizations to help raise awareness of the project.
Abraham said he thinks the project is important not only to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, but to honor the people who were involved in the war and its success.
Abraham was able to meet and speak with Cheney and U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles A. Chuck Horner, as well as ambassadors and congressmen and Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton.
Abraham said he spent five months serving in the Persian Gulf War.
Abraham said every night of his first few weeks were spent in a hot, heavy, awkward and cumbersome chemical suit and tightly-fitting gas mask, both equally “hellish.”
He said, “Sirens blasted the air as I, with much trembling, fed bullets that had been clumsily dumped into piles on the floor, into magazines.”
After the rather intense first few weeks, he was sent to serve as collector and manager of all currency found in the pockets or in the possession of the 22,000 enemy prisoners of war that were placed into the custody of the 401st Camp of the 800th MP Battalion.
“Originally, two of us were giving this task but my partner was sent home unexpectedly in the beginning. After that, no one else in the camp shared in this money-collecting work, which meant ungodly pressure was put on me alone,” Abraham recalled.
Abraham said he had to ensure that confiscation of money was done in an orderly and accountable way according to the norms of the Geneva Convention.
“For seven days a week, from the crack of dawn to very late in the night, I was there in the compound, collecting the currency of multiple nations found on throngs of enemy soldiers who had surrendered or were captured by the U.S. or Coalition Forces,” Abraham said.
He said he hardly enjoyed any time with his tent-mates and hardly got any sleep. Any care packages he received from home were emptied immediately so he could use the boxes for storing the currency. Abraham hid the boxes in various secret places throughout the camp, including underneath his cot.
He said occasionally a Red Cross worker would come to the camp and collect the money.
Abraham said he was recognized and honored by camp leaders and was promoted twice while in the field for his hard work and dedication.
Abraham returned home in May 1991 and attended college and received his liberal arts degree from Loyola University in New Orleans. He continued his theological education at Notre Dame Seminary and School of Theology, in New Orleans. He has served as a pastor in various capacities and came to Crossville in 2016.
Part of the invocation Abraham wrote states, “Here, on this day, O God, on the hallowed turf near to our National Mall, where the sacrifices made in so many glorious battles and hard-fought wars are remembered with quiet reverence and thanksgiving, we gather once more to regard this chosen piece of earth a place to give lasting honor to those who have fallen, to those who were casualties, to those who heard the call to arms and together became the force to liberate our friend and ally, the peaceful nation of Kuwait, and to protect our long-time friends of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
“God, we thank you for world leaders who, at that time of great crisis twenty-eight years ago, came together for justice’s sake. For President George Herbert Walker Bush, lately carried home by angels and who basks now in the light of your eternal peace, we thank you. We thank you for Secretary Cheney, for Secretary James Baker, for Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf and all the generals and admirals of thirty-four coalition nations who in their collective resolve executed plans for decisive and total victory against a common enemy in the region of the Persian Gulf. For the soldiers and marines marching and riding forward on hot sands, for the sailors on turbulent waters, for those who fought from above amid flashing torrents of enemy fire and those who formed a barrier of impenetrable force from the battlefields to the backfields, we thank you, O Lord, and for their sake, we implore your blessing on this site and ask that it now be marked for solemn remembrance, and for many generations to come, and deep into the future.
“May the memorial to be erected here serve as a constant reminder of what occurred far from this place but adding no less to the ever-ringing sound of freedom that reverberates in the swelling hearts of all who trod this most cherished ground. Grant it, O Lord, we pray. Amen.”
The memorial will be constructed on the southwest corner of Constitution Ave. and 23rd Street NW in Washington D.C.
The mission of the memorial is to educate the public about the historical events of Desert Storm and Desert Shield; identify each of the coalition countries and illustrate the historical significance of the 34-nation coalition that united to liberate Kuwait; memorialize all the names of Americans who sacrificed their lives in the war; reflect the unique environmental and battle conditions experienced by servicemen and women in this war; leave visitors with an enduring memory of the historical significance and accomplishments of Desert Storm and Desert Shield.
There are several steps that remain in the development of the memorial, and fundraising is a key element. Abraham says the committee hopes to have the memorial complete and ready for opening by the 30th anniversary of the Persian Gulf War in 2021.
For more information about the memorial visit www.ndswm.org, or for information about donating for the memorial, visit http://www.ndswm.org/donate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.