The U.S. Chess Federation named Crossville the 2022 Chess City of the Year at its annual awards presentation held in July in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Alan Kantor shared statements from U.S. Chess with the Crossville City Council during its meeting Oct. 11. The Federation’s national headquarters was located in Crossville from 2003 until moving to St. Louis, MO, in July of this year.
“U.S. Chess is forever grateful for the support provided by the city of Crossville, the Crossville community, Crossville businesses and the state of Tennessee over the past 18 years,” said Executive Director Carol Meyer. “They will always be acknowledged as a valued part of our organization’s history and embraced as dear friends of chess.”
The U.S. Chess Federation Board of Directors voted in January to move the headquarters to St. Louis.
U.S. Chess Vice President Randy Bauer said at the time, “I served on the executive board in 2003 when the decision was made to move to Crossville from New Windsor, NY. U.S. Chess was a fundamentally different organization in 2003 and Crossville met our needs. In the almost two decades since, U.S. Chess has evolved substantially and consequently so have its business needs.”
The organization became a nonprofit entity in 2014.
That change required staff with specialized skills the organization said it has had difficulty recruiting from its Crossville location, though U.S. Chess has integrated telecommuting positions when possible.
Only three of the organization’s 18-member staff were located in Crossville.
According to information on the U.S. Chess Federation website, the organization offers telecommuting options for staff whose positions are well-suited for that model.
