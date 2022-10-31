Crossville Mayor Pro Tem R.J. Crawford proclaimed Oct. 17-21 Celebrate Babies Week in Crossville, presenting the certificate to Denise McDrummond with Aim High Tennessee.
The proclamation notes 80,000 babies are born each year in Tennessee. Creating a bright future for those babies requires ensuring all are given the best start possible, including early relational health.
Scientific research notes the earliest years of life are the most critical for social and emotional development, forming the brain connections and building the architecture for future growth.
Caring, nurturing relationships with parents, caregivers, teachers, professionals and the community as a whole are essential for providing that health foundation.
