A Crossville area man indicted on eight theft charges spanning seven years was among those indicted during a recent session of the Cumberland County Grand Jury.
James Edward Carter Jr. will appear for arraignment on the new charges on Sept. 11. Those charges include:
•Theft of merchandise up to $1,000 occurring on Dec. 22, 2019;
•Theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 stemming fro a Dec. 13, 2013 incident;
•Theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 stemming from a Jan. 12, 2020 incident;
•Theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 stemming from a Dec. 22, 2019 incident;
•Theft of property of more than $1,000 (auto theft) occurring on Jan. 28, 2020.
•Burglary and theft of property of more than $2,500, stemming from a Feb. 18, 2020 incident; and
•Theft of property of more than $2,500 (auto theft) occurring on Feb. 18, 2020.
All the incidents with the exception of the auto theft of $2,500 were investigated by Crossville Police. The last theft listed was investigated by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
An indictment is merely an accusation and is not evidence of guilt. The grand jury merely ruled there exists sufficient reason to forward the charges for further judicial review.
All defendants, unless otherwise noted, will appear in Criminal Court Sept. 11 for arraignment, also called read out docket.
In other cases, the following took place:
Pickup indictments
The following defendants were arrested on sealed indictments and either are being held in lieu of bond or have made bond.
•James Sherman Williams, 42, 222 Braddock St., Aug. 25/arrested on a sealed indictment charging two counts each of rape and incest with bond set at $400,000.
•Aaron Lavern Sheffield, 46, 224 Browns Lane, Sept. 9/arrested on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor relating to the downloading of child pornography. Bond was set at $85,000.
Boundover cases
The following defendants already made appearances on charges in General Sessions Court and either bound their cases over to grand jury consideration or had their cases bound over following preliminary hearings. Bonds were already posted.
Burglary/theft
•Adam Nicholas Collins, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 stemming from an April 26 incident at Walmart and invested by CPD.
•Theresa Barbara Combs, theft of property of more than $2,500, stemming from an Aug. 31, 2019, incident investigated by CPD.
•Delorse May Cravens, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, stemming from a May 17 incident at Walmart.
•Charlton Cole Reed, theft of merchandise stemming from a March 24 incident at Lowe’s investigated by CPD. Also, theft of merchandise of more than $1,000, stemming from an incident at Lowe’s on May 26 investigated by CPD Also, theft of merchandise from an incident at Lowe’s on June 1 and investigated by CPD.
Methamphetamine
•Jacob Ian Reagan, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or for delivery, stemming from a March 8, 2020, incident investigated by the CCSO.
•Joel Ryan Smith, superseding indictment, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or for delivery and introducing contraband into a penal institution, stemming from an Dec. 21, 2018 incident investigated by CCSO.
Driving under the influence
•Eddie Maurice Brumbelow, sixth offense driving under the influence, per se, and reckless endangerment, stemming from a Dec. 14, 2018 vehicle crash investigated by Crossville Police.
•Jacob Elliott Crissman, driving under the influence, per se, in an incident Sept. 25, 2019, investigated by Trooper Jake Bramer.
•Robert Britton Hancock, driving under the influence, per se, stemming from a Dec, 7, 2019, incident investigated by CPD.
Assaults
•Charlton Cole Reed, domestic assault and reckless endangerment on June 26, investigated CCSO.
•Joshua Dewayne Smith, aggravated assault, evading arrest and public intoxication, occurring on June 20 and investigated by CPD.
•Carolyn Marie Williams, aggravated assault, occurring July 3 and investigated by CCSO.
Sex-related offenses
•Gary Timothy Lawler, violation of rules or conditions of community supervision, stemming from an Aug. 10, 2019, incident, with charge filed by TDOC Board of Pardon and Parole Officer Tiffany Singer.
Weapon charge
•Adam Nicholas Collins, possession of a weapon by a felon with offense date of June 18 and investigated by CCSO.
Miscellaneous
•Charlton Cole Reed, criminal trespassing, stemming from a June 20, 2020, incident investigated by Crossville Police at Rural King.
•Savage Lee Stamps, evading arrest, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license and fourth offense driving on a revoked license, occurring March 31, 2019, and investigated by CCSO.
