A Crossville man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle crash Tuesday night on Hwy. 127 N. in the area of the Rinnie Fire Station, the Tennessee Highway Patrol has reported.
Dead as a result of injuries suffered in the crash is Steven Kelly Jr., 48, identified in the THP report as being from the Crossville area. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Kelly was driving a 1998 Chevrolet S15 pickup south toward Crossville traveling around 7:23 p.m. “at least the speed limit, which is 55 mph, when for unknown reasons veered off of the southbound shoulder,” a preliminary report released by THP reads.
The pickup then traveled down an embankment and hillside and struck a large tree. Cumberland County firefighters had to extricate the victim’s body from the wreck.
The report states Kelly was not wearing a seat belt but makes no statement on whether that would have made a difference in the outcome of the crash.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office assisted THP in working the crash scene.
