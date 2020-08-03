A 911 hang-up traced back to an apartment in Crossville led authorities to investigate the death of a local woman.
Her husband has been charged in connection with the woman’s homicide.
Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruze, 33, Village Lane, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Sante Cecilia Amrvocio Mendez, no age available, of the same Village Lane address.
The investigation began in the dark hours of Sunday morning when Crossville Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Village Lane on a report of a hangup call to E-911 during which nothing was said to the dispatcher.
A press release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation does not reveal what was found by officers when they arrived on the scene, but a reverse call to the number let officers know they were at the right location.
Evidence and information at that scene led police to the discovery of a woman’s body in a wooded area behind the apartment complex. The TBI press release does not state how the victim died.
A joint investigation by special agents with the TBI, Crossville Police Department detectives and the 13th Judicial District Attorney's Office resulted in the arrest of the Crossville man in connection to the death of his wife.
Cruz was charged with one count of first-degree murder Sunday afternoon.
He appeared briefly in Cumberland County General Sessions Court Monday morning. Bond was set at $250,000 and the case was continued until Thursday at which time the issue of having an attorney will be addressed.
