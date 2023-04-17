The Crossville Police Department announced End of Watch for K9 Mattis, a six-year member of the Crossville law enforcement team.
K9 Mattis had been suffering from an ongoing illness. April 13, he was transported to the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center. Unable to recover from his illness, he was put to rest shortly after arriving at UT.
He was 7 years old.
K9 Mattis, a shepherd-malinois mix, began his training with handler K9 Lt. Jonathan O’Neal in July 2017. He began his patrol service to the city of Crossville in September 2017.
K9 Mattis had a distinguished service history, always exceeding expectations and performing his important mission with the utmost reliability and drive.
The Crossville Police Department extends its thanks to Upper Cumberland Veterinary Clinic, UT Veterinary Medical Center and Yeargan Pet Cremation Services for their care during K9 Mattis’ illness and death.
A new K9 is expected to begin training with the Crossville Police K9 division before the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.