With the Village Inn possibly entering its final days as a housing complex, some housing advocates recognize a necessary service will be lost.
“A place where people can go and put cash on the table and have a roof over their head, their utilities paid for — as long as they can put that cash on the table every week, they have somewhere to live,” said Kathy Vanlandingham, executive director of the Crossville Housing Authority. “That’s a necessary part of any community.”
There are individuals who may not qualify for other housing programs. Perhaps they make too much for public housing assistance. Yet, they still can’t afford the rent being charged on the open market, she said.
Or, they have backgrounds that make landlords hesitant to rent to them, such as poor credit or bad rental history or they’re unable to pass a criminal background screening or meeting minimum income requirements.
“Where are people supposed to go if they cannot qualify for federal programs. They can’t qualify for market units. Where are they supposed to go?” she asked.
As residents at the Village Inn consider their options, Vanlandingham reviewed some of the programs offered by Crossville Housing.
But like many government-funded programs, the need can exceed the resources — and everything takes time.
“Nothing comes quickly,” said Vanlandingham. “We are not emergency housing. We are federally assisted housing, which means it can take a long time to get into a unit.”
How long can it take to get into housing? It depends.
Household size matters. Single adults will only qualify for a one-bedroom unit, and those don’t come available often, she said.
And it’s not first-come, first-served. The agency assigns priority to applicants. If someone applies with a higher priority than someone already waiting, the person already waiting may have to wait longer.
Instead, housing assistance vouchers may offer a faster route to a roof over a person’s head. Called Section 8, the vouchers can help bridge the gap between what a person can afford to pay and the cost of monthly rent.
“If you qualify, it can move along pretty quickly,” Vanlandingham said. “We issue vouchers every month.”
There are a limited number of vouchers, she explained. And, there’s only so many places that will accept the vouchers because accepting the federal vouchers means following certain rules.
“They have to conform to our payment standards,” Vanlandingham said of rental properties accepting the Section 8 vouchers. “On the open market, you can get a lot more for rent than you can with assisted housing.
“We can issue a lot of vouchers, but do all those vouchers actually get filled? The answer is a flat no because a lot of people cannot find housing that they can afford to rent,” she said.
Public Housing. The Crossville Housing Authority owns and manages 328 public housing units in Crossville, Pikeville and Spring City. In public housing, residents must meet income guidelines and pay rent based on their income. CHA is the landlord. There can be additional restrictions based on background, including specific criminal history.
Section 8. Section 8 is a rental assistance program, with vouchers issued to qualifying individuals. Individuals are expected to contribute a share of their income toward the rent, with the voucher covering the rest.
Veterans. Individuals with military service may qualify for a number of housing programs, particularly if they are homeless or at risk of homeless.
Disabled Adults. Programs that include case management to help individuals become self-sufficient, vouchers, or community supportive housing.
Senior Adults. Programs and housing designed specifically for low-income senior citizens.
“We have numerous other programs that may be more specialized,” Vanlandingham said.
The best way to know what someone may qualify for is to go in and apply. Share information with the staff so that they can help identify the best programs to apply for.
“We can look at other programs you might be eligible fo and suggest you apply,” Vanlandingham said. “We can only do an application for the programs you tell us you want to apply for.”
