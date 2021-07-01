Dan Taylor and Larry Mevissen got a jump on the July Fourth holiday last Sunday by standing at the intersection of Main Street and Elmore Lane in Crossville waving American flags. On a warm and sunny day when such activity produced a sweat and thirst, they held their post and drew frequent honks of support from passing motorists.
Along with the honks, they also received two cups of ice water from an appreciative gentleman who told them he didn’t know what they were protesting but supported their efforts.
The two Crossville men are friends and former coworkers who go out every Sunday and wave their flags for several hours at different locations in Crossville. Over the three-day Memorial Day weekend, they went to the War Memorial on Main Street and waved for several hours each day.
“I’m not trying to get any recognition, said Taylor, a Navy veteran. “I love my country and want recognition for our flag. So many young people turn away from it. This is what it’s all about.”
Taylor said they had lots of people honking and waving, and a number of older individuals saluted as they drove by last Sunday.
“We appreciated every one of them,” said Taylor, noting the blue in his patriotic attire shows his support for the police.
Mevissen didn’t serve in the military, but his wife was in the Army. She passed away in September, and her ashes are buried on Mevissen’s property. There’s a flagpole next to her ashes, and the flag Mevissen waves belonged to his wife.
“My wife was a real patriot,” he said. “I honor her every day. She’s out here with me. If she could have, she would have been out here with us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.