A home was severely damaged in a Tuesday morning fire started when a kerosene space heater ignited curtains and a couch on a sun porch.
“The son was outside and heard the smoke detector, and he was getting his parents out of the house,” Crossville Fire Chief Chris South told the Chronicle. “The parents and his wife all had some smoke inhalation and were treated and released.”
A neighbor saw the smoke and called 911 while the homeowner was helping everyone exit the home.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the structure was heavily involved with flames showing through the room.
South said the city called Cumberland County Fire Department for mutual aid due to the heavy smoke and number of individuals in need of treatment. In all, about 25 firefighters were at the scene.
“They began attacking the fire aggressively,” South said of the effort. “The room where it started had some beds and couches — a lot of fuel for the fire to spread.”
The fire spread from the rear sunroom to the center of the home, which sustained structural damage. The rest of the home was also damaged by smoke and water. South estimated the loss at $400,000.
Wednesday, Crossville fire crews were called to three structure fires, including back to Villageway where the fire reignited in a void in the structure. A call to Lee Ave. initially indicated individuals were still inside, but firefighters found everyone out of the home when they arrived. The fire was contained to the area of the stove and crews helped remove smoke from the residence.
Wednesday night, firefighters with the city responded to an apartment on Genesis Rd. where an electrical short was causing an outlet to spark. Firefighters were able to isolate the issue, and the residents returned to their home.
On Monday, the department responded to a vehicle fire that left one person seriously burned. A man was preparing a vehicle for parting out when he drilled into the fuel tank and the vehicle exploded, South said. Firefighters responded to the corner of Prentice and Stanley streets and found the car fully involved. They provided emergency medical aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived. The man was taken to a burn unit in Nashville via air ambulance for treatment of severe burns to the upper body.
South said current weather conditions have caused the department to halt burn permits within the city limits.
South reminds everyone to be cautious when using space heaters this winter and to keep them away from items that could catch fire. With many people using Christmas lights, he also reminded everyone to keep real trees well watered and to avoid overloading electrical outlets.
“And check your smoke detectors to make sure they are working,” South said. “If you don’t have smoke detectors, call us and we can install those for you — free of charge.”
Contact the Crossville Fire Department at 931-484-6144.
