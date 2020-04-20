The Crossville Fire Department was one of several departments from the Upper Cumberland area strike team that responded to a mutual aid call early Monday morning after an EF-3 tornado struck the Chattanooga area.
“I sent seven firemen and one engine down there to see what we could do to help,” Crossville Fire Chief Mike Turner said.
He said the groups met at the fire training center in Chattanooga and were then assigned to different areas. Turner said the Crossville group was assigned to the Chattanooga fire station No. 7 and responded to calls during the day in the area as the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to work the storm scene.
Turner said Deputy Chief Chris South and firefighters Casey Worsham, Hunter Garrett, Todd Kemmer, Jeremy Mangus, Patrick South and Diane Garrett went to Chattanooga to assist.
Turner explained with mutual aid a department can send up to 50% of its personnel and equipment. Crossville is a part of the Upper Cumberland Area Tennessee Fire Chief’s Mutual Aid System.
“With seven firefighters and one engine we had plenty of coverage left here in Crossville. It works good, and there’s never a shortage here in Crossville,” Turner said.
Chris South, deputy fire chief said, “It’s always nice for us to have the ability to help our neighbors. Everything went well.”
South said he was the strike team leader which included responding fire department personnel and equipment from Cookeville, Putnam County, Smithville, Sparta and Van Buren County.
While there on assignment the Crossville team responded to two building fires and one other fire alarm call while stationed in Chattanooga. He said the team from Crossville returned Monday around 7 p.m.
