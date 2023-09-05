The Crossville City Council will hold a special-call meeting tonight to consider the second reading of a $115,527 amendment to the city’s 2023-’24 budget. The funds come from the city’s net position and will be budgeted to contractual services and is required for approval of the city’s budget by the Tennessee Comptroller.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St.
The council’s monthly work session will follow. Agenda items include bids for marketing services for the proposed recreation center, a presentation on trail construction, contract for architectural services for a new fire hall on Interstate Dr., the water level at Holiday Lake, and changing the street name of Pointe Landing to Whisper Way.
Meeting notices were received after the Chronicle’s early print deadline for the Labor Day holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.