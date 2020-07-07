Crossville City Council will meet in a retreat session beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday in the Clyde M. York Training Center (4-H Camp).

City Clerk Valerie Hale sent the retreat agenda Tuesday morning. The agenda includes:

• COVID-19 Update 

 

-Airport Open House

-Recreation Programs

• Modification to police procedures – Councilman Rob Harrison

• Indoor Recreation Study

• Downtown Parking – Councilman Scot Shanks

• Parks and Recreation Marketing 

• Meadow Park Lake – Disc Golf – Ethan Hadley, Chamber president and CEO

• Downtown Revitalization

• Capital Improvement Plan

• Review of prior retreat issues not already covered

The 4-H Center is off Taylors Chapel Rd. at 62 4-H Center Dr., about 8 miles from downtown Crossville.

