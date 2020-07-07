Crossville City Council will meet in a retreat session beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday in the Clyde M. York Training Center (4-H Camp).
City Clerk Valerie Hale sent the retreat agenda Tuesday morning. The agenda includes:
• COVID-19 Update
-Airport Open House
-Recreation Programs
• Modification to police procedures – Councilman Rob Harrison
• Indoor Recreation Study
• Downtown Parking – Councilman Scot Shanks
• Parks and Recreation Marketing
• Meadow Park Lake – Disc Golf – Ethan Hadley, Chamber president and CEO
• Downtown Revitalization
• Capital Improvement Plan
• Review of prior retreat issues not already covered
The 4-H Center is off Taylors Chapel Rd. at 62 4-H Center Dr., about 8 miles from downtown Crossville.
