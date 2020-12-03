The Crossville Christmas Parade and the Crossville Breakfast Rotary Chili Cook-Off, both scheduled for Dec. 12, have been canceled.
City Manager Greg Wood told the Crossville City Council Tuesday there had been few entries in the event. That, along with concerns about police staffing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, led him to recommend canceling the event.
Crossville Breakfast Rotary Club announced they were following the advice of the Rotary District Governor and suspending all in-person meetings for the rest of the year, including the annual fundraiser.
The two events are the latest in a string of events canceled since the global pandemic began in March.
Cumberland County’s active case count fell to 303 on Wednesday, though public health officials warn there could be a surge in cases following the holiday weekend. The novel coronavirus can take two weeks to cause symptoms.
Gov. Bill Lee earlier this week said, “We encourage Tennesseans like never before during this holiday season to double down.”
Lee calls on Tennesseans to practice “personal accountability” to take steps to reduce the spread of the virus, such as wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently and staying home if you feel sick or unwell.
Thursday, Lee was traveling to Memphis to join Vice President Mike Pence for a roundtable discussion on the state’s vaccine distribution plan.
State officials anticipate Tennessee will receive its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in mid-December with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arriving shortly after. They expect to receive more than 56,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the first shipment, which will be prioritized for hospital healthcare workers.
Tennessee reported 4,099 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 384,285 people infected since March. There were 50 newly reported deaths in the state, with 4,688 deaths since the pandemic began. In Cumberland County, there have been 37 deaths.
The school system reported 8 active student cases and 20 active cases among staff on Monday. There are 126 students and 18 staff members quarantined at this time due to exposure.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster in his Dec. 2 update urged residents to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Lee.
“Be smart and avoid places you feel are unsafe,” he said.
The Cumberland County Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No doctor’s order or appointment is required. Anyone can be tested regardless of symptoms.
