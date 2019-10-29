An agreement to allow students at Crossville Christian School to play on Stone Memorial Middle School sports teams has been expanded to allow students at the private school to play on any Cumberland County athletic team.
“That way, if a student is going to Crossville Christian School but zoned for the Cumberland County High School side, they could participate there, as well,” said Jim Inman, 1st District representative, during the Oct. 24 meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education.
While Cumberland County does not operate middle schools, several athletic teams are organized according to the high school feeder schools the students attend. Those sports with middle school teams include football, baseball, golf, softball, soccer, golf and volleyball. The CCHS feeder schools are Martin, South Cumberland, Brown and Pleasant Hill elementary schools. SMHS feeder schools are North Cumberland, Stone, Crab Orchard, Pine View and Homestead elementary schools.
Individual elementary schools field their own basketball teams.
“The Crossville Christian School kids will be treated just like we do homeschool kids,” Inman said.
Homeschooled students may try out for athletic teams at the school they would be zoned to attend if enrolled in the school system.
Dean Patton, countywide athletic director, said, “It would eliminate any perceived advantage of one school over another. They’re all going where they’re zoned.”
The move only applies to students eighth grade and below. While Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association does have standards for approving an athletic agreement between a public school and private school, Crossville Christian School does not serve high school students.
The motion was unanimously approved.
In other action, the board approved the following consent agenda items:
•Volunteers at Martin Elementary, CCHS, The Phoenix School, Pine View Elementary, Brown Elementary, Crab Orchard Elementary, South Cumberland Elementary, Pleasant Hill Elementary, North Cumberland Elementary, Stone Elementary, Homestead Elementary, countywide and middle school athletics
•Disposal of surplus property at The Phoenix School; central office, special education and career and technical education departments; and Martin Elementary
•Contract with Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated for concession stands and drink machine supplies at SMHS
•Contract with Five Star Food Service for snack machine vending at CCHS
•Overnight and out-of-state field trip for Homestead Elementary 7th- and 8th-grade students to visit New York and Philadelphia March 21-24
•Overnight field trip for Brown Elementary Jr. Beta Club to attend the National Beta Club convention Nov. 21-24
•Overnight and out-of-state field trip for the CCHS Lady Jet basketball team to attend the Rock Holiday Classic Dec. 27-30 in Orlando, FL, with the boosters paying hotel and food expenses for the team and two bus drivers
•Overnight and out-of-state field trip for North Cumberland Elementary 7th- and 8th-grade students to visit Washington, DC, May 8-12
•Overnight field trip for the Pine View Elementary Jr. Beta Club to attend the state Beta Convention Nov. 23-25 in Nashville
•Overnight field trip for the Pleasant Hill Elementary Jr. Beta Club to attend the state convention in Nashville Nov. 24-25
•Overnight field trip for the SMHS Model United Nations to attend the YMCA Southeastern High School Model United Nations Conference Nov. 23-25 in Chattanooga
