Knoxville News article by Bob Fowler, posted August 11, 2011. WORLD TRADE CENTER Steel arriving for two East Tennessee 9-11 memorials. Article reprint. “Two flag-draped sections of steel salvaged from ground zero of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York City’s World Trade Center are scheduled to arrive Friday morning in East Tennessee. For Navy veteran Andrew Benson, their arrival marks the latest steps in a months long journey to keep alive the memory of those killed on 9/11 as the 10th anniversary of those attacks looms.
“One box beam weighing an estimated 9,900 pounds is planned a the centerpiece of a memorial on TVA public access land near Kingston Fossil Plant and next to the Emory River. The other column, 11 feet long and weighing about a ton, is envisioned as a 9/11 remembrance next to the Cumberland County Fire Department headquarters in Crossville. Initial plans call for that beam to be cut in half with the sections set up to resemble the Twin Towers.
“Benson is a native of New York, a firefighter in Cumberland County and a maintenance coordinator at the steam plant. He knew two New York City firefighters and a former Navy shipmate who died on Sept. 11. ‘I want to help people remember and memorialize those who lost their lives that day,’ he said. ‘It’s always been in the back of my mind to try to do something.’ Benson said the steel pieces are some of the last remnants of the World Trade Center that have become available for public distribution. He said they’ve been stored in Hangar 17 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York.
“A tractor-trailer was made available through TVA to transport the steel to Kingston, Benson said. He said TVA’s upper echelon administrators have been supportive of the project, with President and CEO Tom Kilgore asking frequent questions about it. A somber ceremony marking the steel’s arrival is scheduled at about 11 a.m. Friday in the South Access Road’s public parking area near the Kingston Fossil Plant. Stepped up efforts to have that memorial ready by the 10th anniversary of 9/11 are now under way, Benson said.”
Andrew Joseph “A.J.” Benson was born June 10, 1969, in Oneida, Madison County, New York. He died in a tragic accident on July 4, 2015, at the age of 46, and is buried in the Crossville City Cemetery. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom, and served as a county fireman at the Crab Orchard Fire Station. If it were not for the diligent work of Andrew Benson, our community would not have our beautiful 9/11 memorial.
Located at 1423 Livingston Road, Crossville, next to the Main County Fire Station, there were many donations to make this memorial a reality, and it is truly a community memorial to those who perished on September 11, 2001. Upland Design Group designed the monument which is in the shape of the Pentagon. Sign-Smith donated the etching on the Native Stone. Stone Steel LLC donated steel for the base of the 9/11 girder. Davis Concrete donated concrete and Woodmen of the World donated the flag pole and flag.
Cumberland County designated the property for the memorial, Native Stone left over from the construction of the Art Circle Library, multi-colored chipped glass from the Recycling Center, county construction equipment, building maintenance, electrical work, and labor from the firemen. The City of Crossville Fire Department and Public Works both donated labor. Ricky Phipps’ Eagle Scout project was landscaping; ground prep work, concrete finishing, block laying and rock laying were all donated. We should all be proud of our memorial, one of only four in Tennessee with an actual girder from the World Trade Center, with a Maltese Cross etched upon one side.
