A motion to designate school system employees critical infrastructure employees failed to pass the Cumberland County Board of Education with a 5-4 vote Thursday night.
If approved, the measure would have allowed school personnel to return to work following exposure to the COVID-19 — provided they followed specific safety and testing protocols developed by the Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Education.
Currently, personnel who learn they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus must quarantine for 14 days from the date of their last known exposure.
See Tuesday’s Chronicle for more on the discussion from Thursday’s meeting.
