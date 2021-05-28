Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies responding to a tip of drug activity responded to a rural residences and seized marijuana plants and other items associated with contraband, according to an arrest report.
On May 16 shortly before 1 p.m. deputies traveled to a residence in the 400 block of Caney Creek Dr. on a report of drug activity in the community, according to Deputy Ben Griffin’s report.
They made contact with the resident, identified as Tammy S. King, 45, 434 Caney Creek Dr., Mayland. King gave deputies consent to search her home.
Inside, deputies found 18 marijuana plants, 206 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
King was then taken into custody and charged with manufacture, delivery or sale of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed under $10,500 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court.
