A Cumberland County man accused of tossing the cremated ashes of a man into a trash can and breaking pictures inside a residence has been charged with two counts of domestic assault, according to reports.
In addition to the two domestic assault charges, Erick Stanley Lindsey, 51, 288 E. Mayland Rd., was served with an attachment for failure to appear. He was placed under $5,500 bond.
Aug. 22 around 5:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to that E. Mayland Rd. address on a report of a physical domestic situation taking place with one of the persons involved being armed with a knife.
When deputies arrived on the scene, according to Dakota Rucker’s report, Eric Lindsey was found lying on the ground next to a vehicle, complaining that his son, Brandon, has thrown him down and kicked him.
Nearby a kitchen knife was found in the driveway.
Lindsey allegedly became physical with Rucker and Sgt. Sean Mullikin as they attempted to piece together what had happened and to check Eric Lindsey for injuries. He was taken into custody without further incident.
Deputies then questioned Eric Lindsey’s mother who showed the officers damage done inside the residence. Multiple framed pictures were found broken in the kitchen and other items thrown around the living room. The mother also told the officers that the Eric Lindsey threw her late son’s ashes into the garbage.
She said it ended when Brandon Lindsey knocked his father down and kicked him in self defense because his father “was brandishing a knife toward him.”
The mother wanted both men removed from the residence.
Eric Lindsey was then taken to jail where he was booked on the charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.